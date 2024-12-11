Parliament LIVE | RS adjourned for the day amid ‘Sonia-Soros’ din

Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day shortly after reconvening at 12 noon on Wednesday (December 11), with Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh presiding.

He called Leader of the House JP Nadda to speak. Nadda said for the past two days, the House has been demanding to know what was George Soros’s relationship with the Congress and Sonia Gandhi. As Treasury MPs protested in the House, Nadda said Congress was trying to divert attention from the Soros issue by bringing a motion to remove Dhankhar from the Chair.

Rijiju’s defence of Dhankhar

In the morning, Rajya Sabha convened with Jagdeep Dhankhar in the Chair and Treasury MPs raising “Sonia-Soros” slogans.

Chairman Dhankhar — against whom the Opposition submitted a no-confidence notice on Tuesday — called Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju to speak. Rijiju said after 72 years of democracy, Rajya Sabha had got a chairman who was the son of a farmer.

Rijiju highlighted how Dhankhar has protected the dignity of the House and of democracy while the Opposition has been going all out to attack and malign the Chair. Rijiju said, “We will not allow the Opposition to malign the VP, hurt his position and dignity.”

Rijiju defends Dhankhar

Rijiju came out with a strong defence of Dhankhar by saying the government was proud of the Chairman and how he always works to preserve democracy and interests of farmers. Rijiju said the government would not allow the Opposition to criticise the Chairman.

He added that the Sonia-Soros link is not a BJP allegation but a report by a foreign publication and it’s clear that “Congress speaks the language of George Soros” to destabilize India and stands with forces that wish to harm Indian interests.

Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda also slammed the Opposition, while Congress deputy leader Pramod Tiwari slammed the government, calling it a “killer of democracy” but was abruptly cut short with the Chairman adjourning the House till noon.

A first in Upper House

On Tuesday, in a first, parties of the opposition INDIA bloc submitted a notice to bring a motion in Rajya Sabha for the removal of Dhankhar as the Rajya Sabha Chairman, accusing him of “partisan” conduct.

If the motion is moved, these parties need a simple majority to get it passed, but they do not have the requisite numbers in the 243-member House. Opposition members, however, insisted that it was a “strong message to fight for parliamentary democracy”.

14-day notice

On behalf of the opposition, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Naseer Hussain submitted the notice signed by 60 opposition MPs — including from the Congress, RJD, TMC, CPI, CPI-M, JMM, AAP, DMK, Samajwadi Party — to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody.

Notably, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and the floor leaders of various opposition parties are not among the signatories to the notice, the sources said.

A 14-day notice has to be given and it should be approved by the Deputy Chairman before the motion is taken up. The BJP and its allies have 121 members in the Rajya Sabha, while the Opposition parties have 86 members. The non-aligned parties like the YSRCP, BJD, AIADMK, BRS and BSP have a total of 24 members.

