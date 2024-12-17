Parliament LIVE | ‘One Nation One Election’ Bill likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
The Rajya Sabha will continue with the debate on the ‘Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India’
The controversial ‘One Nation One Election’ Bill is likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday (December 17) while the Rajya Sabha will see the continuation of the debate on the “Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India” for the second consecutive day.
The Lok Sabha agenda for Tuesday said the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, or the ‘One Nation One Election’, is expected to be introduced by the Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.
After its introduction, Meghwal will request Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to refer the Bill to a joint committee of Parliament for wider consultations.
Debate in Rajya Sabha
The Rajya Sabha on Monday witnessed its first day of the debate on the Constitution.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman initiated the discussion in the Upper House, and said India's Constitution has stood the test of time in the last 75 years of its existence, even as most of the 50 countries that framed their constitution around the same time have rewritten or changed features of their Constitutions.
She paid homage to the 389 members of the Constituent Assembly, including 15 women, who took up the arduous challenge and prepared the Constitution for India in a very challenging environment.
The Constitution of India "has stood the test of time," she said.
"Today we are extremely proud of the way India's democracy is growing. As the country marks the 75th year of its Constitution, it is time to reaffirm our commitment to build India, that is Bharat, that shall uphold the spirit enshrined in this sacred document," she said.
Sitharaman said the Congress party of bringing in the first Constitutional amendment in 1950 “to curb freedom of expression”. She accused the Congress of introducing amendments “to protect those in power”. She also dwelt on the Emergency in 1975, and said she knew of political leaders who had named their children after MISA to remember those black days. She said those leaders now did not mind having an alliance with the Congress.
In response, leading the charge from the Opposition benches, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the BJP-RSS, and said “those who burnt copies of the Constitution and the effigies of Babasaheb Ambedkar are trying to teach us about it”.
“Those People who hate the national flag, those who hate our ‘Ashok Chakra’, those who hate the Constitution, such people are trying to teach us,” said Kharge.
Kharge also raised the issue of the alleged atrocities on the minorities in Bangladesh and said, “At least these people (BJP) should open their eyes and try to save the minorities there.”
Prime Minister Modi is expected to reply on the debate in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
Live Updates
- 17 Dec 2024 11:17 AM IST
#WATCH | Belagavi, Karnataka | On One Nation One Election, Karnataka Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad says, “This bill has been brought to divert people’s attention and to prevent the opposition from raising questions on many issues… This bill will not see the light of day as far as I… pic.twitter.com/VHYI1KqAd2— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2024
- 17 Dec 2024 11:15 AM IST
TMC will oppose 'anti-federal' bill on simultaneous polls: Saugata Roy
The Trinamool Congress will oppose the introduction of the constitutional amendment bill in the lower house for holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously, party leader Saugata Roy said on Tuesday.
Terming the bill as "anti-federal", the Lok Sabha MP told reporters in Parliament premises that "we shall oppose it." The constitutional amendment bill for holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously has been listed for introduction in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday and could be referred to a joint committee of the two Houses.
The TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said her MPs will oppose the "draconian legislation tooth and nail in Parliament".
- 17 Dec 2024 11:04 AM IST
One Nation One Election militates against basic structure of Constitution: Manish Tewari
One Nation One Election militates against the basic structure of the constitution. India is a union of states, so therefore you cannot arbitrarily cut short the tenure of state assemblies. The fundamental principles of federalism envisage that the centre and the state are equal partners in the Indian constitutional scheme. How can you make the tenure of the state assemblies subject to the tenure of the national parliament? Under what provision of the Constitution do you get that leverage? Therefore there are very fundamental constitutional questions involved. That is why this bill is being opposed consistently or this idea has been opposed consistently since its inception...What is against the constitutional scheme is against the constitutional scheme, and under those circumstances, if you try and push it through, you will essentially be putting an unconstitutional legislation through Parliament: Congress MP Manish Tewari
- 17 Dec 2024 10:19 AM IST
Govt should have convened all-party meeting before tabling Bill: Cong MP
#WATCH | Delhi: On One Nation One Election Bill, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, says "It would have been better if an all-party meeting would have been called where there should have been discussions regarding this. But the Govt has brought this issue to divert from other important… pic.twitter.com/s7Edu0qoyL— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2024
- 17 Dec 2024 10:18 AM IST
#WATCH | Delhi: On One Nation One Election Bill, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule says "We are demanding JPC should be done and discussions should take place. Our party is demanding JPC." pic.twitter.com/mqdm8Czxcb— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2024