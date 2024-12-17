Parliament LIVE | ‘One Nation One Election’ Bill likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

The controversial ‘One Nation One Election’ Bill is likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday (December 17) while the Rajya Sabha will see the continuation of the debate on the “Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India” for the second consecutive day.

The Lok Sabha agenda for Tuesday said the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, or the ‘One Nation One Election’, is expected to be introduced by the Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Also Read: 'One Nation One Election' Bill likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

After its introduction, Meghwal will request Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to refer the Bill to a joint committee of Parliament for wider consultations.

Debate in Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha on Monday witnessed its first day of the debate on the Constitution.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman initiated the discussion in the Upper House, and said India's Constitution has stood the test of time in the last 75 years of its existence, even as most of the 50 countries that framed their constitution around the same time have rewritten or changed features of their Constitutions.

She paid homage to the 389 members of the Constituent Assembly, including 15 women, who took up the arduous challenge and prepared the Constitution for India in a very challenging environment.

Also Read: Priyanka 'Palestine bag' stirs a storm in Parliament | Capital Beat

The Constitution of India "has stood the test of time," she said.

"Today we are extremely proud of the way India's democracy is growing. As the country marks the 75th year of its Constitution, it is time to reaffirm our commitment to build India, that is Bharat, that shall uphold the spirit enshrined in this sacred document," she said.

Sitharaman said the Congress party of bringing in the first Constitutional amendment in 1950 “to curb freedom of expression”. She accused the Congress of introducing amendments “to protect those in power”. She also dwelt on the Emergency in 1975, and said she knew of political leaders who had named their children after MISA to remember those black days. She said those leaders now did not mind having an alliance with the Congress.

Also Read: Rajya Sabha LIVE | 'Those who burnt copies of Constitution are trying to teach us': Kharge

In response, leading the charge from the Opposition benches, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the BJP-RSS, and said “those who burnt copies of the Constitution and the effigies of Babasaheb Ambedkar are trying to teach us about it”.

“Those People who hate the national flag, those who hate our ‘Ashok Chakra’, those who hate the Constitution, such people are trying to teach us,” said Kharge.

Kharge also raised the issue of the alleged atrocities on the minorities in Bangladesh and said, “At least these people (BJP) should open their eyes and try to save the minorities there.”

Prime Minister Modi is expected to reply on the debate in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Follow the live updates here