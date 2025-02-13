Parliament LIVE | Waqf Bill JPC report accepted in Rajya Sabha amid uproar by Oppn

The report of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was tabled and subsequently accepted by the Rajya Sabha amid massive protests by the Opposition, forcing Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar to briefly adjourn proceedings on Thursday (February 13).

As soon as the report on the Bill, which aims to streamline registration of Waqf properties, was tabled by Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni, Opposition MPs claimed that portions of dissent notes were removed and resorted to sloganeering.

The Centre, however, highlighted that the JPC chairman has the discretion to take down the portions that malign the committee.

The government sources said that only those parts of the dissent notes of the Opposition have been deleted that made “unparliamentary remarks" against JPC chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal. “The dissent notes are part of the report,” sources said.

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm amid protests by Opposition members over allocation of a project to a businessman in Gujarat.

As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members, including those from the Congress, sought to raise the issue of the project allocation. A visibly-peeved Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members not to disrupt the proceedings and urged them to follow the tradition of the House.

He also asked the members whether they did not want the House to function, and as the protests continued, the proceedings were adjourned in less than five minutes till 2 pm.

The Congress on Wednesday (February 12) alleged that the Centre endangered national security to benefit private billionaires, over reports that border security rules were relaxed for a business group to set up an energy park.

Reacting to media reports that the government relaxed national security protocols along the Pakistan border to make way for a renewable energy park of the Adani Group in Gujarat, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had said that the pseudo-nationalism face of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again been unmasked.

The Adani Group did not respond to the allegations.

