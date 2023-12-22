Parliament Live | Govt clears bills on criminal laws; INDIA bloc protest today

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday (December 21) passed the three bills that would replace the colonial-era criminal laws amid the absence of several Opposition leaders who were suspended for “unruly behaviour” for demanding an answer from the government on the Parliament security breach.

Home Minister Amit Shah said the bills that repeal and replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act will usher in a new era in the criminal justice system and put an end to the "tareekh-pe-tareekh" system.

Earlier in the day, MPs from the INDIA bloc took out a rally from the Parliament House to Vijay Chowk in protest against the suspension of as many as 143 Parliamentarians from Opposition parties.

The floor leaders of the INDIA bloc also held a meeting in the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

Parliamentarians from INDIA bloc are expected to stage a protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Friday (December 22) in protest against the suspensions.

