Parliament LIVE | ‘Malicious lies, rotten ecosystem’: PM snaps at Cong over Ambedkar issue

An uproar was witnessed in both houses of Parliament on Wednesday (December 18) as Opposition MPs protested against the alleged insult of Dr BR Ambedkar by Union Minister Home Amit Shah in his speech on Constitution on Tuesday (December 17) and demanded an apology from him.

Both houses have been adjourned till 2 pm.

Opposition MPs troop into well in LS

As soon as proceedings began in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Congress members trooped into the well displaying posters of Ambedkar and sought an apology from Shah for his remarks during a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Some members of INDIA bloc were also in the well of the House.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was present in the House along with his sibling Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Members of other Opposition parties, including from Trinamool Congress, stood at their seats in support of the Congress.

Meghwal defends Shah

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal countered the Congress, saying the party has always insulted Ambedkar and ensured his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

The minister also claimed that the Congress has now been forced to take the name of Ambedkar though the party does not respect him.

Speaker Om Birla asked the members to allow the Question Hour to continue but as the din continued, the proceedings went on for less than two minutes before being adjourned till 2 pm.

Uproar in Rajya Sabha

Soon after the listed papers and reports were tabled in the Rajya Sabha and the House went ahead with the scheduled Zero Hour, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh rose and alleged Shah insulted Ambedkar.

Soon, several other Congress members were on their feet and started raising slogans like "'Amebedkar ka apaman nai sahega Hindustan' (India will not tolerate Amebedkar's insult)".