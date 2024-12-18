Parliament LIVE | ‘Malicious lies, rotten ecosystem’: PM snaps at Cong over Ambedkar issue
On Tuesday, Amit Shah criticised the Congress over the 77 Constitution amendments it has made, while Kharge said the former had come only to praise Modi
An uproar was witnessed in both houses of Parliament on Wednesday (December 18) as Opposition MPs protested against the alleged insult of Dr BR Ambedkar by Union Minister Home Amit Shah in his speech on Constitution on Tuesday (December 17) and demanded an apology from him.
Both houses have been adjourned till 2 pm.
Opposition MPs troop into well in LS
As soon as proceedings began in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Congress members trooped into the well displaying posters of Ambedkar and sought an apology from Shah for his remarks during a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
Some members of INDIA bloc were also in the well of the House.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was present in the House along with his sibling Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Members of other Opposition parties, including from Trinamool Congress, stood at their seats in support of the Congress.
Meghwal defends Shah
Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal countered the Congress, saying the party has always insulted Ambedkar and ensured his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.
The minister also claimed that the Congress has now been forced to take the name of Ambedkar though the party does not respect him.
Speaker Om Birla asked the members to allow the Question Hour to continue but as the din continued, the proceedings went on for less than two minutes before being adjourned till 2 pm.
Uproar in Rajya Sabha
Soon after the listed papers and reports were tabled in the Rajya Sabha and the House went ahead with the scheduled Zero Hour, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh rose and alleged Shah insulted Ambedkar.
Soon, several other Congress members were on their feet and started raising slogans like "'Amebedkar ka apaman nai sahega Hindustan' (India will not tolerate Amebedkar's insult)".
Countering them, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said it was the Congress that insulted Ambedkar and did not honour him with a Bharat Ratna.
Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised a poster of Ambedkar.
Following this, House Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.
The opposition MPs are demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's apology for his remarks on Tuesday which they claimed were an insult to B R Ambedkar.
What Shah said
Speaking at the conclusion of the debate in the Rajya Sabha on 75 years of the Indian Constitution on Tuesday, Shah accused the Congress of making amendments to the Constitution during its rule to stay in power. He claimed that the BJP governments on the other hand made amendments that were meant to “empower citizens”.
The home minister said the Congress amended the Constitution 77 times during its 55 years as the ruling party, while the BJP made 22 amendments in the 16 years it has been in power.
Taking a dig at Congress for using the name of Ambedkar, Shah said the former should also speak about its real sentiments about him, pointing out how he had to resign from the first Cabinet over differences with the then-Congress government over its policies.
