Parliament LIVE | Constitution debate: Rijiju opposes narrative of ‘unsafe’ India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiated the motion to discuss the journey of 75 years of the Constitution on Friday, and he was followed by Opposition speakers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond on the Constitution debate in the Lok Sabha on Saturday (December 14).
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will also speak during the day, Congress MP K Suresh told media agency ANI.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiated the motion to discuss the journey of 75 years of the Indian Constitution on Friday (December 13), and he was followed by speakers from the opposition parties.
Also Read: Priyanka's speech: Shades of Indira, packing a punch, yet succinct
Rajnath Singh took a jab at the opposition and said some people were taught to carry the Constitution in their pockets while the BJP bows to it.
Priyanka Gandhi’s direct but restrained speech
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi was the opening speaker from the Opposition benches, making her maiden speech in Parliament after winning the parliamentary elections in Wayanad last month.
Priyanka’s 32-min speech in Hindi was direct but restrained, without any grandstanding. She covered a range of topics, and dwelt on the BJP’s alleged attempts to change the Constitution, the growing monopoly of the Adani group, atrocities on women, incidents of violence in Manipur and Sambhal, and the demand for a nationwide caste census.
Also Read: Constitution debate: BJP's ploy to isolate Congress from other Opposition parties
She made the point that had it not been for the Lok Sabha results this year, the ruling party would have started changing the Constitution. She alleged that PM Modi has not understood that the Constitution is “Bharat ka Samvidhan” and not “Sangh ka Vidhan” (India’s Constitution and not the Sangh’s rule book).
‘Constitution a protective shield’
The Congress MP described the Constitution as a protective shield of justice, unity, and freedom of expression, and alleged the BJP-led government had made every effort to break it in the past 10 years.
She accused the BJP of only talking about the past and about Jawaharlal Nehru, and said they should tell the country what they were doing now. She emphasised the fact that the Constitution laid the foundation of economic justice, distributing land to farmers, the poor, and the needy.
Akhilesh Yadav’s push for caste census
Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party chief, made a renewed push for conducting the caste census. Referring to the violence in Sambhal and the other surveys of places of worship, he said those who were looking for temples under mosques did not want peace.
Also Read: Row over Mahua Moitra’s ‘Judge Loya’ remark in fiery LS speech, Rijiju’s ‘threat’
Mahua Moitra’s intervention elicits vociferous response
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in her speech referred to the death of a “judicial officer”. This elicited a vociferous response from the Treasury benches, and Parliamentary Minister Rijiju warned her of “appropriate parliamentary action”.
Moitra accused the BJP-led central government of “bleeding the Constitution from a thousand cuts” and said it is crystal clear that the political executive has “systematically eroded democracy” during the last 10 years.
Follow Live updates below:
Live Updates
- 14 Dec 2024 12:27 PM IST
Priyanka and other Kerala MPs protest for Wayanad relief
Congress’s Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accused the Centre of denying assistance to landslides-affected people of Wayanad due to politics and asserted that there should be no discrimination in times of natural disasters.
Her remarks came after MPs from Kerala, including her, staged a protest in Parliament premises Saturday, demanding a relief package from the Centre for landslides-hit Wayanad.
Staging their demonstration in front of the steps of the Makar Dwar, the MPs raised slogans calling for “justice for Wayanad”. They also held a banner with ‘"Justice for Wayanad, provide relief package for Wayanad” written on it.
Speaking with reporters, Priyanka said, “We are very disturbed by the fact that the government is refusing to give a special package to Wayanad. We have gone to the home minister, we have written to the prime minister and to everyone possible, to declare that this as a calamity of a severe nature and to give a special package.”
Similar large-scale destruction took place in Himachal Pradesh where the Congress is in power and there also they have been demanding for the longest time that the Centre provides assistance, she said.
“In Wayanad, the whole country has seen the devastation, the pain and suffering of the people and yet just because of politics, the central government, in both cases, is refusing to give what is due to the victims,” she said.
“They are citizens of India. There should be no discrimination in times of natural disasters, in times of pain, in times of suffering of any kind. That is the time when the central government, the PM should be the custodians of every Indian citizen's life and every Indian citizen’s livelihood,” the Congress general secretary said, flanked by the protesting Kerala MPs.
“That is the time they are supposed to set politics aside and give the assistance required. We are actually deeply disappointed because we expected that highlighting this issue, going to them explaining the kind of pain and suffering (that has taken place)...the PM himself has seen.
“We thought out of humanity and compassion what is due to the victims of Wayanad would be given to them,” Priyanka said.
She said the MPs are still hoping the government will have compassion and humanity and do what needs to be done because this is a matter that is above politics. The damage is Rs 2,000 crore but it depends on the government how much it wants to provide, she said.
The disaster, which struck Kerala on July 30, devastated large parts of three villages — Punchirimattam, Chooralmala, and Mundakkai — along with sections of Attamala in Wayanad. According to the government, the disaster claimed 231 lives.