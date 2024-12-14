Parliament LIVE | Constitution debate: Rijiju opposes narrative of ‘unsafe’ India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond on the Constitution debate in the Lok Sabha on Saturday (December 14).

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will also speak during the day, Congress MP K Suresh told media agency ANI.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiated the motion to discuss the journey of 75 years of the Indian Constitution on Friday (December 13), and he was followed by speakers from the opposition parties.

Rajnath Singh took a jab at the opposition and said some people were taught to carry the Constitution in their pockets while the BJP bows to it.

Priyanka Gandhi’s direct but restrained speech

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi was the opening speaker from the Opposition benches, making her maiden speech in Parliament after winning the parliamentary elections in Wayanad last month.

Priyanka’s 32-min speech in Hindi was direct but restrained, without any grandstanding. She covered a range of topics, and dwelt on the BJP’s alleged attempts to change the Constitution, the growing monopoly of the Adani group, atrocities on women, incidents of violence in Manipur and Sambhal, and the demand for a nationwide caste census.

She made the point that had it not been for the Lok Sabha results this year, the ruling party would have started changing the Constitution. She alleged that PM Modi has not understood that the Constitution is “Bharat ka Samvidhan” and not “Sangh ka Vidhan” (India’s Constitution and not the Sangh’s rule book).

‘Constitution a protective shield’

The Congress MP described the Constitution as a protective shield of justice, unity, and freedom of expression, and alleged the BJP-led government had made every effort to break it in the past 10 years.

She accused the BJP of only talking about the past and about Jawaharlal Nehru, and said they should tell the country what they were doing now. She emphasised the fact that the Constitution laid the foundation of economic justice, distributing land to farmers, the poor, and the needy.

Akhilesh Yadav’s push for caste census

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party chief, made a renewed push for conducting the caste census. Referring to the violence in Sambhal and the other surveys of places of worship, he said those who were looking for temples under mosques did not want peace.

Mahua Moitra’s intervention elicits vociferous response

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in her speech referred to the death of a “judicial officer”. This elicited a vociferous response from the Treasury benches, and Parliamentary Minister Rijiju warned her of “appropriate parliamentary action”.

Moitra accused the BJP-led central government of “bleeding the Constitution from a thousand cuts” and said it is crystal clear that the political executive has “systematically eroded democracy” during the last 10 years.

