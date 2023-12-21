Parliament LIVE | INDIA bloc MPs take out protest march from Parliament

The government passed the three contentious Criminal Law Bills in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday (December 21) in the absence of 97 Opposition MPs who were suspended for demanding answers on the Parliament security breach issue. The Bills are slated to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday (December 22).

On Wednesday, two more Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha were suspended for displaying placards. With these fresh suspensions, the total number of members suspended from the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha since December 14 has gone up to 143.

While the Opposition continued its protests demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach issue in the Lok Sabha, the Treasury Benches accused the Opposition of insulting Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar after a video purportedly showed Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee mocking him during a mock Parliament on Tuesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen making a video of the performance by Banerjee who appeared to mimic the way Dhankhar walked by leaning forward and made reference to having a spine.

On Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi in expressing dismay at the incident.

As Dhankhar said in the House that he would not tolerate any insult to Parliament or the constitutional post of vice president, Kalyan Banerjee said he did not intend to hurt anyone with his act in the Parliament complex. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee backed her party colleague, and the Congress slammed what it termed the government's "desperate attempt" to divert attention from the unprecedented suspension of MPs by raising the matter.

Follow this space for more updates