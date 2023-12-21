Parliament LIVE | INDIA bloc MPs take out protest march from Parliament
The government passed the three contentious Criminal Law Bills in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday (December 21) in the absence of 97 Opposition MPs who were suspended for demanding answers on the Parliament security breach issue. The Bills are slated to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday (December 22).
On Wednesday, two more Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha were suspended for displaying placards. With these fresh suspensions, the total number of members suspended from the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha since December 14 has gone up to 143.
While the Opposition continued its protests demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach issue in the Lok Sabha, the Treasury Benches accused the Opposition of insulting Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar after a video purportedly showed Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee mocking him during a mock Parliament on Tuesday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen making a video of the performance by Banerjee who appeared to mimic the way Dhankhar walked by leaning forward and made reference to having a spine.
On Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi in expressing dismay at the incident.
As Dhankhar said in the House that he would not tolerate any insult to Parliament or the constitutional post of vice president, Kalyan Banerjee said he did not intend to hurt anyone with his act in the Parliament complex. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee backed her party colleague, and the Congress slammed what it termed the government's "desperate attempt" to divert attention from the unprecedented suspension of MPs by raising the matter.
- 21 Dec 2023 8:12 AM GMT
Bill to regulate service terms of CEC, EC tabled in LS
The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, has been tabled in the Lok Sabha. It was passed by the Rajya Sabha.
- 21 Dec 2023 7:49 AM GMT
LS Speaker warns three Congress MPs against protesting in House
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday warned Congress MPs DK Suresh, Deepak Baij and Nakul Nath against protesting in the House.
As the House met this morning, opposition MPs continued their protest against suspension of MPs from the House, and demanded a discussion on the Parliament security breach issue and a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah. Opposition MPs could be heard raising slogans as the Question Hour was taken up.
Soon after the Question Hour concluded, the Speaker warned the protesting members, and named the three Congress MPs.
"I have not suspended any MP without any reason. You are tearing and throwing papers in the House. MPs are coming to me and asking me to suspend them," the speaker said.
"I don't want to suspend anyone but you bring placards in the House...this is not right," he said.
- 21 Dec 2023 7:30 AM GMT
Moment to start writing obituaries: Shashi Tharoor
- 21 Dec 2023 6:30 AM GMT
Opposition holds protest against suspension of MPs from Parliament
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday alleged that Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar had brought casteism to Parliament, after the Vice President had slammed a TMC leader’s mimicry of him and called it an insult to his background as a farmer and Jat.
Kharge made the remarks after opposition MPs marched to Vijay Chowk from Parliament to protest the suspension of 143 MPs from the House.
The Congress president, flanked by MPs and leaders of INDIA bloc parties, alleged that it was a matter of breach of privilege of the House that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had spoken outside Parliament while it was in session and did not apprise the House over the Lok Sabha security breach incident.
“We wanted to raise Parliament security breach issue as to why it happened and who is responsible,” Kharge said.
The opposition wanted to speak on the issue but Prime Minister Modi and Home minister Shah did not turn up, even as the PM continued to make speeches elsewhere, Kharge said.
INDIA bloc leaders will protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday against suspension of MPs and nationwide protests will also be held in all district headquarters against the government’s “immoral and illegal” behaviour of this government.
He also alleged that the government doesn't want the House to function.
In an apparent reference to the mimicry issue and Dhankhar’s remarks on it, Kharge said, “I am sorry to say that the Rajya Sabha Chairman has in a way brought casteism to Parliament by raising an issue.”
- 21 Dec 2023 6:00 AM GMT
We are repeatedly requesting LS Speaker, RS Chairman to allow us to speak on security breach; ruling party MPs disrupting proceedings: Kharge
