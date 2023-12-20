Parliament LIVE| 141 MPs suspended; Oppn announces nationwide protest on Dec 22

Another day of turbulence awaits the Parliament as the Opposition braces to double down on its demand seeking answer from the government on the security breach in Lok Sabha while protesting against the unprecedented suspension of 141 MPs over the past few days.



On Tuesday, as many as 49 more Opposition lawmakers were suspended from Lok Sabha for unruly behaviour, taking the total number of MPs facing action in both Houses of Parliament to 141 and prompting the INDIA coalition to announce nationwide anti-government protests on Friday (December 22).

While the Opposition bloc slammed as "undemocratic" the suspension of MPs for display of placards demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the December 13 security breach in Parliament, the government justified the action as it accused the suspended MPs of insulting Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajya Sabha Chairman and the institution of Parliament.

A political row broke out as Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee derisively mimicked Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament against the MPs' suspension, drawing strong condemnation from the ruling BJP. Rahul Gandhi was seen making a video of the performance by Banerjee who appeared to mimic the way Dhankhar walked by leaning forward and made reference to having a spine. Dhankhar gave vent to his anguish in Rajya Sabha, saying he was personally hurt as his farmer and Jat backgrounds were targeted.

Among the 49 members suspended on Tuesday were National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Congress members Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari, NCP leader Supriya Sule and SP member Dimple Yadav.

Lok Sabha took up legislative business when it re-convened at 2:00 pm and passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill after a brief discussion. It was later passed by Rajya Sabha too. The House then took up discussion on the three bills to replace the colonial era criminal laws.

