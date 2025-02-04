Parliament LIVE | Congress-BJP face-off may intensify; PM Modi likely to speak in LS

The face-off between the ruling BJP and the Congress is likely to intensify on Tuesday (February 4), a day after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's fiery speech, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi may speak on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address.

The BJP on Monday slammed Rahul for making "false and objectionable" claims in the Lok Sabha and said the Leader of Opposition displayed his love for China by taking the name of the country 35 times in his speech.

Speaking during a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Rahul said an INDIA bloc government would not have sent its foreign minister to the US to seek an invite for the prime minister to attend the American president's "coronation." His remarks evoked a sharp response from the BJP which accused him of resorting to "falsehood." During his speech, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi denied that Chinese forces were inside Indian territory, while the Army disagreed with him.



Baseless claims: BJP

He also alleged that about 70 lakh voters, equivalent to the population of Himachal Pradesh, were added to the electoral rolls in Maharashtra between the Lok Sabha and the state assembly polls, and demanded the Election Commission furnish data to the opposition parties in the state.

Reacting sharply on Rahul’s remarks, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "How could you say that the external affairs minister had visited the US to get an invite for the Prime Minister? How could you say out of the figment of your imagination that the Army chief rejected the Prime Minister's statement?" He slammed Gandhi for raising questions on the credibility of the country's poll process and the Election Commission by making "baseless" claims.

"He is Leader of the Opposition. With such childishness and lies, he is actually lowering his own dignity and the dignity of his position as well. He keeps talking nonsense," the minister told reporters.