Parliament Live: Waqf Bill panel report to be tabled in LS today

The joint committee of Parliament, which examined the Amendment Bill on Waqf, will submit its final report to Lok Sabha today (February 3) as the Budget Session continues.

Last Thursday, the panel submitted its report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The Opposition had expressed strong protest at an all-party meeting against the functioning of the joint parliamentary committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill with Congress leader Jairam Ramesh saying that such panels have been reduced to a "farce".

Also today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the ‘Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill’ in the Lok Sabha.

The government has listed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as well as three other new draft laws for consideration in the Budget session of Parliament.

The session commenced on Friday (January 31) with the president's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses.

On Saturday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2025-26.

The first leg of the Budget Session will conclude on February 13 and the second leg will continue from March 10. The session will conclude on April 4.