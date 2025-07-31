Pragya Thakur, 6 others acquitted in Malegaon blast case; ‘can’t convict on moral evidence’: NIA court
Special Judge AK Lahoti flagged several loopholes in the prosecution's case and the investigation carried out, and said the accused persons deserved the benefit of doubt
A special NIA court on Thursday (July 31) acquitted all the seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and former Army officer Lt Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit in the September 2008 Malegaon blasts case in which six persons were killed and 101 others injured.
Special Judge AK Lahoti, assigned to hear cases of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), flagged several loopholes in the prosecution's case and the investigation carried out, and said the accused persons deserved the benefit of doubt.
The judge, while reading out the judgement, said there was no "reliable and cogent" evidence to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt. The provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were not applicable to the case, the court said.
The court also said that it was not established that the motorbike used in the blast was registered in the name of Thakur, as claimed by the prosecution. It has also not been established that the blast was carried out by the bomb allegedly planted on the bike, the court said.
“The court has come to the conclusion that the injured people were not 101 but 95 only, and there was manipulation in some medical certificates,” the court ruled.
Seven accused, including BJP leader and former MP Pragya Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni faced trial in the case.
The charges comprised UAPA sections 16 (committing terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) and various IPC sections, including 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups).
The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which conducted the probe into the case, has sought "commensurate punishment" for the accused.
The trial, which started in 2018, got over on April 19, 2025, and the case was reserved for judgement.
The explosive device, allegedly strapped to a motorcycle, detonated near a mosque on September 29, 2008.
The blast took place during the holy month of Ramzan, just before the Navratri festival, the NIA pointed out, claiming the intention of the accused was to strike terror in a section of the Muslim community.
The case was initially probed by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) before being transferred to the NIA in 2011.
Live Updates
- 31 July 2025 2:08 PM IST
Pragya Thakur was tortured so much that she could not walk: Ravishankar PrasadBJP leader Ravishankar Prasad says, “Congress’s conspiracy of Hindu terror has been destroyed. There was no evidence against any of the accused. Colonel Purohit, who fought against terrorism in Kashmir, was accused. Pragya Thakur was accused of using her motorcycle in the blast. She was tortured so much that she could not walk after that. This was a Congress conspiracy for sheer vote bank politics... We welcome the court’s decision...”
- 31 July 2025 2:06 PM IST
Court demolished concept of Hindu terror: HimantaAssam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, “The Union home minister also told the House yesterday (July 30) that Hindus by philosophy cannot be terrorists because our culture and our civilisation never encourages terrorism. But during the Congress rule, a terminology was coined to appease a particular community: ‘Hindu terror’. Hindus and terror are two opposite concepts. Hindus never believe in terror, and Hindus can never be terrorists. For me, it is a matter of immense satisfaction that today a Mumbai court also demolished the concept of Hindu terror and whoever was accused in the name of ‘Hindu terror’ was acquitted and released....”
- 31 July 2025 2:02 PM IST
This is a verdict, not justice: Congress MP Imran PratapgarhiCongress MP Imran Pratapgarhi says, “The Congress has been saying from the first day that religion is not associated with terrorism. This term was coined by the then Home Secretary RK Singh. The BJP kept him as a minister and MP for 10 years, sitting alongside them... This is a verdict, not justice... BJP was not accepting them to be the accused...”
- 31 July 2025 2:01 PM IST
Congress conspiracy, dirty politics exposed: BommaiFormer Karnataka CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai says, “It is the victory of truth. The whole judgment has exposed the conspiracy and dirty politics of Congress to bring in ‘saffron terrorism’, which was not there. It was done to cover up their lapses and to support Islamic terrorist groups. It has been very much exposed. I think Congress should apologise to the country.”
- 31 July 2025 1:58 PM IST
Everyone knows where terrorism thrives: BJP MP Medha KulkarniBJP MP Medha Kulkarni says, “... It is a very good decision and we are all happy. This fight was going on for 17 years, and baseless allegations were made against Sadhvi Pragya Singh, our Pune Colonel Prasad Purohit, and others by calling it saffron terrorism. We have seen what they did, Sadhvi Pragya... But today justice has been served. I congratulate the judiciary... I am very sorry that whenever the issue of terrorism comes up, different names come to the fore. Everyone knows where terrorism thrives and who is its master. Still, Congress leaders have always tried to balance it by saying that terrorism has no religion. Terrorism is happening on the basis of religion. In Pahalgam, people were killed after asking about their religion. Was that not religious terrorism? False allegations are made to balance it...”
- 31 July 2025 1:55 PM IST
No such thing as 'Hindu terrorism': BJP MP Dinesh SharmaBJP MP Dinesh Sharma says, “Today is a historic day and also a day of joy because the UPA government played a game of misusing government institutions... The UPA government gave rise to a new form of terrorism, which they started calling ‘Hindu terrorism’. To prove this narrative of the UPA government correct, they imprisoned leaders with Sanatana leanings under false accusations. Today it has been proven that there is no such thing as ‘Hindu terrorism’... A Hindu cannot be a terrorist, and if someone is a terrorist, they cannot be a Hindu—this statement has been proven meaningful today...”
- 31 July 2025 1:44 PM IST
‘If not them, then who’: Imran Masood questions acquittal of Malegaon blast accused
Congress MP Imran Masood reacted to the NIA court’s acquittal in the Malegaon blast case by questioning who was responsible if not the accused.
He pointed out that the police had linked and submitted the case, and yet justice appears elusive.
Emphasising unity in national security, Masood stated that terrorism should not be seen through the lens of religion — neither Hindu nor Muslim.
- 31 July 2025 1:26 PM IST
A Hindu cannot be a terrorist: Nishikant Dubey
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey defended the acquittal of all accused in the Malegaon blast case, asserting that “a Hindu cannot be a terrorist” and that all proven terrorists in India belong to one religion.
He blamed the Congress for coining and propagating the term “saffron terrorism,” calling it a politically motivated move.
Dubey added that instead of targeting Pakistani terrorists, Congress is falsely implicating Indian citizens.
- 31 July 2025 1:24 PM IST
Akhilesh Yadav questions acquittal of Malegaon bomb blast accused
Reacting to the NIA court’s acquittal in the Malegaon blast case, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav said those involved in such a serious incident should have been punished.
He suggested that the verdict may be an attempt to divert attention from Trump's tariffs on India.
Shifting focus to national security, Yadav warned that China is not only encroaching on Indian territory but also threatening the country’s economy and businesses.
- 31 July 2025 1:16 PM IST
No evidence against accused in Malegaon blast case, so court acquitted them: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale responded to the NIA court’s acquittal of all accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case by saying the decision was based on a lack of evidence.
He emphasised that despite the long duration of the trial, the court could not convict anyone without proof.
Athawale added that terrorism has no religion and those involved in such acts should be viewed as terrorists alone.