Pragya Thakur, 6 others acquitted in Malegaon blast case; ‘can’t convict on moral evidence’: NIA court

A special NIA court on Thursday (July 31) acquitted all the seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and former Army officer Lt Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit in the September 2008 Malegaon blasts case in which six persons were killed and 101 others injured.

Special Judge AK Lahoti, assigned to hear cases of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), flagged several loopholes in the prosecution's case and the investigation carried out, and said the accused persons deserved the benefit of doubt.

The judge, while reading out the judgement, said there was no "reliable and cogent" evidence to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt. The provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were not applicable to the case, the court said.

The court also said that it was not established that the motorbike used in the blast was registered in the name of Thakur, as claimed by the prosecution. It has also not been established that the blast was carried out by the bomb allegedly planted on the bike, the court said.

“The court has come to the conclusion that the injured people were not 101 but 95 only, and there was manipulation in some medical certificates,” the court ruled.

Seven accused, including BJP leader and former MP Pragya Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni faced trial in the case.

The charges comprised UAPA sections 16 (committing terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) and various IPC sections, including 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups).

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which conducted the probe into the case, has sought "commensurate punishment" for the accused.

The trial, which started in 2018, got over on April 19, 2025, and the case was reserved for judgement.

The explosive device, allegedly strapped to a motorcycle, detonated near a mosque on September 29, 2008.

The blast took place during the holy month of Ramzan, just before the Navratri festival, the NIA pointed out, claiming the intention of the accused was to strike terror in a section of the Muslim community.

The case was initially probed by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) before being transferred to the NIA in 2011.

