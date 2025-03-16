Live: NASA's Dragon docks at ISS successfully; Sunita Williams to return home

The NASA-SpaceX Crew-10 mission is making its final approach to dock with the International Space Station (ISS) at approximately 9.37 am IST on Sunday, March 16. The mission will bring back stranded US astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore.

NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov are part of the SpaceX Crew-10 mission.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to dock at approximately 12:07 a.m. EDT Sunday, March 16. Dragon is designed to dock autonomously, but the crew aboard the spacecraft and the space station will monitor as it approaches and docks to the forward-facing port of the station’s Harmony module.

When the hatches open at about one hour and 45 minutes after docking, Crew-10 will join the Expedition 72 crew of NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Don Petitt, Sunita Williams, and Butch Wilmore, as well as Roscosmos cosmonauts Aleksandr Gorbunov, Alexey Ovchinin, and Ivan Vagner.

The Crew 10, a replacement crew, onboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 7.03 PM ET on March 14.