Live | MPC meeting: RBI cuts repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 pc

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday (February 7) reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent.

New RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, who chaired his first MPC meeting, announced the decision of the six-member panel on Friday morning. The reduction in interest rate has come after a gap of nearly five years.

Interest rate cut after Budget

The Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to slash policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent, Malhotra said.

The repo rate was kept unchanged for 11 monetary policy meetings in a row.

The interest rate cut comes within a week of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2025-26 providing biggest ever tax break to the middle class to boost consumption after the economy has slowed to its lowest pace since the pandemic.

Previous rate cut in 2020

The RBI had last reduced the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4 per cent in May 2020 to help the economy tide over the crisis following the outbreak of the Covid pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

But in May 2022 the central bank started a rate hike cycle in view of the Russia-Ukraine war and paused it only in May 2023.

The three-day meeting of the MPC started on Wednesday.