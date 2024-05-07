LIVE | Lok Sabha polls: 10.81% turnout till 9 am; Bengal highest at 15.85%
Polling is on for 93 seats across 10 states and one Union Territory in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections
An approximate voter turnout of 10.81 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of polling in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories on Tuesday (May 7) in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls.
Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.
According to the Election Commission, Maharashtra witnessed the lowest voting percentage till 9 am with 6.64 per cent voters exercising their franchise, while West Bengal recorded the highest in the first two hours with 15.85 per cent.
Modi-Shah among early voters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were among the early voters. Modi reached the polling booth at Nishan Public School in Ranip locality of Ahmedabad city soon after the polling began at 7 am and cast his vote.
Union minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah, who is contesting to retain the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, was present when Modi reached the polling booth. Shah later cast his vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad, accompanied by his wife Sonal Shah, son Jay Shah other family members.
Other prominent early voters
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Bhagwanth Khuba, and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge were among those who came in early to cast their votes in Karnataka.
Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa along with sons BY Raghavendra, BJP candidate from Shimoga Lok Sabha segment, and BY Vijayendra, party’s state president, and daughters-in-law cast their vote at Shikaripura in Shivamogga district.
In Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his wife Sunetra Pawar, who is the NCP candidate from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar were among those who cast their votes.
Third phase
Over 1,300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray in the third phase. Among the bigwigs are Union ministers Amit Shah (Gandhinagar), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar), Parshottam Rupala (Rajkot), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad), and SP Singh Baghel (Agra).
As many as 17.24 crore people, including 8.39 crore women, are eligible to vote and 1.85 lakh polling stations manned by 18.5 lakh officials have been set up.
Polling is being held in 11 seats in Maharashtra, 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the remaining 14 of the 28 in Karnataka, seven in Chhattisgarh, five in Bihar, four each in Assam and West Bengal, and all two in Goa.
Polling is also underway in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2 seats) and nine seats in Madhya Pradesh, including Betul where elections were deferred.
- 7 May 2024 5:26 AM GMT
13.24% votes polled in Chhattisgarh till 9 am
A voter turnout of 13.24 per cent was recorded till 9 am in seven of the 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in Chhattisgarh where polling was underway in the third and last phase of elections in the state, a poll official said.
Polling is being held in Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Korba, Janjgir-Champa (reserved for SC), Surguja (reserved for ST) and Raigarh (ST) seats in the third phase.
“Polling in the seven Lok Sabha constituencies started at 7 am. Till 9 am, 13.24 percent polling has been registered. Polling is underway smoothly and peacefully,” the official said.
Long queues of voters were seen at polling booths in some of the seats.
Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao was among the early voters. He exercised his franchise at a polling booth in Bilaspur town.
State minister OP Choudhary cast his vote in Raigarh district and Congress candidate (Surguja seat) Shashi Singh at Shivpur village in Surajpur district.
State's Chief Electoral Officer Reena Babasaheb Kangale voted at Dharampura polling booth and Additional Chief Electoral Officer Nilesh Kshirsagar at Amlidih polling booth in Raipur.
- 7 May 2024 5:22 AM GMT
10.78% turnout in Bihar till 9 am
Around 10.78 per cent of over 98 lakh voters exercised their franchise in five Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar till 9 am on Tuesday, an election official said.
Supaul recorded the highest turnout of 11.41 per cent, followed by Araria (10.97), Madhepura (10.71), and 10.41 per cent each in Khagaria and Jhanjharpur till 9 am.
The electoral fate of 54 candidates will be decided in the third phase of polling in Bihar.
- 7 May 2024 5:09 AM GMT
10.81% voter turnout till 9 am
