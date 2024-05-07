LIVE | Lok Sabha polls: 10.81% turnout till 9 am; Bengal highest at 15.85%

An approximate voter turnout of 10.81 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of polling in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories on Tuesday (May 7) in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

According to the Election Commission, Maharashtra witnessed the lowest voting percentage till 9 am with 6.64 per cent voters exercising their franchise, while West Bengal recorded the highest in the first two hours with 15.85 per cent.

Modi-Shah among early voters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were among the early voters. Modi reached the polling booth at Nishan Public School in Ranip locality of Ahmedabad city soon after the polling began at 7 am and cast his vote.

Union minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah, who is contesting to retain the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, was present when Modi reached the polling booth. Shah later cast his vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad, accompanied by his wife Sonal Shah, son Jay Shah other family members.

Other prominent early voters

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Bhagwanth Khuba, and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge were among those who came in early to cast their votes in Karnataka.

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa along with sons BY Raghavendra, BJP candidate from Shimoga Lok Sabha segment, and BY Vijayendra, party’s state president, and daughters-in-law cast their vote at Shikaripura in Shivamogga district.

In Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his wife Sunetra Pawar, who is the NCP candidate from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar were among those who cast their votes.

Third phase



Over 1,300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray in the third phase. Among the bigwigs are Union ministers Amit Shah (Gandhinagar), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar), Parshottam Rupala (Rajkot), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad), and SP Singh Baghel (Agra).

As many as 17.24 crore people, including 8.39 crore women, are eligible to vote and 1.85 lakh polling stations manned by 18.5 lakh officials have been set up.

Polling is being held in 11 seats in Maharashtra, 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the remaining 14 of the 28 in Karnataka, seven in Chhattisgarh, five in Bihar, four each in Assam and West Bengal, and all two in Goa.

Polling is also underway in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2 seats) and nine seats in Madhya Pradesh, including Betul where elections were deferred.

Follow our live updates below: