LIVE | Puri’s Rath Yatra begins; President, PM extend greetings
Festival to be celebrated over two days as major rituals of deities preceding Rath Yatra coincide with the day of the event
The festival of Rath Yatra, marking the annual sojourn of the holy triads – Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra – began on Sunday (July 7) in a celebration that will last for two days.
It is the first time in 53 years that the chariots will be pulled over two days as major rituals of the deities preceding Rath Yatra like ‘Nabajouban Darshan’ and ‘Netra Utsav’, have coincided with the day of the Rath Yatra. The last time the festival was held for two days was in 1971.
President Murmu to be present
Besides lakhs of devotees who have assembled in the holy town to witness and participate in the rolling of the chariots, several dignitaries including President Droupadi Murmu are scheduled to witness the grand event on Sunday. The state government has made special arrangements for her visit.
While a VIP zone has been planned for the Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union ministers and other dignitaries, a buffer zone has been planned for the president.
A dedicated team led by a senior SP rank officer has been formed to supervise the visit of Murmu to the pilgrim town.
Chariots ready to roll
The chariots have been parked in front of the Lion's Gate of the Jagannath temple from where they would be taken to Gundicha temple where the deities will spend their week-long ‘holiday’.
Final touches were given to the three chariots by carpenters and artists on Saturday.
The three chariots have already been pulled from the Rath Khala (where the chariots are built by servitor carpenters) to the Singhadwara (Lions’ Gate) by devotees and police ahead of the festival.
The chariots will be pulled by devotees on Sunday afternoon.
Rare celebration
This year, the Rath Yatra, and related rituals like ‘Nabajouban Darshan’ and ‘Netra Utsav’ will be conducted in a single day – on July 7. These rituals are generally held ahead of the Rath Yatra.
Nabajouban Darshan means youthful appearance of deities, who were behind the doors for 15 days, called ‘Anasara’ (quarantine), after ‘Snana Purnima’.
According to mythology, the deities fall ill due to excess bathing on ‘Snana Purnima’ and therefore remain indoors.
Prior to ‘Nabajouban Darshan’, the priests performed the special ritual called ‘Netra Utsav’ in which the eyeballs of the deities are painted afresh.
Security tightened
Meanwhile, the state government has made elaborate arrangements for smooth and timely conduct of the annual festival.
“With the cooperation from all stakeholders, all the rituals are going on smoothly. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, all other rituals will also be conducted according to schedule,” Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain said.
Puri SP Pinak Mishra said that 180 platoons (one platoon comprises 30 personnel) of security personnel of both the state and central governments have been deployed to look after law and order and crowd management during the festival.
A green corridor is kept ready to take anyone getting ill from the crowd to the hospital.
AI deployed
Artificial Intelligence-based CCTV cameras have been installed at Badadanda, the venue of the festival, and other strategic locations in the pilgrim town, said ADG (law and order) Sanjay Kumar.
Expecting a crowd of 10 to 15 lakh, arrangements have been made by the fire service department.
Altogether 46 modern fire tenders have been deployed in various parts of the town and along the sea beach for the Rath Yatra, said DG, fire service, Sudhanshu Sarangi.
As hot and humid weather may prevail, water will be sprinkled on the crowd, he said.
Live Updates
- 7 July 2024 5:56 AM GMT
President Droupadi Murmu extends Rath Yatra greetings
"I extend my heartiest greetings to all people of our country on the occasion of the world-famous Rath Yatra of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath. Countless Jagannath lovers of the country and the world are eagerly waiting to see three deities on the chariot today," Murmu said in a post in Odia and Hindi.
ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ବିଶ୍ୱ ପ୍ରସିଦ୍ଧ ରଥଯାତ୍ରା ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ମୁଁ ସମସ୍ତ ଦେଶବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜ୍ଞାପନ କରୁଛି । ଆଜି ଦେଶ ତଥା ବିଶ୍ଵର ଅଗଣିତ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥପ୍ରେମୀ ରଥ ଉପରେ ତିନି ଠାକୁରଙ୍କ ଦର୍ଶନ ପାଇଁ ଉତ୍କଣ୍ଠାର ସହିତ ଅପେକ୍ଷା କରିରହିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି ମହାପର୍ବ ଅବସରରେ ମୁଁ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କର ସୁଖ, ଶାନ୍ତି ଓ ସମୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଁ…— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 7, 2024
- 7 July 2024 4:32 AM GMT
Interesting chariot facts
The chariots of the three deities are unique in nature, are identified by their distinct colours, flags and figurines and are built every year from scratch by ‘servitor’ carpenters at the Ratha Khala. Here are a few facts about the three chariots:
Nandighosha:
It is the chariot of Lord Jagannath and the biggest of the three.
Also known as Garudadhwaja, Chakradhwaja and Kapidhwaja, it is identified by its red and yellow canopy.
The chariot has four white horses.
It stands tall at 44 feet and three inches and has 16 wheels.
The chariot displays the Sudarshana Chakra emblem.
Garuda is the guardian deity of the chariot while the charioteer is known as Daruka.
The rope used to pull the chariot is known as Shankhachuda.
Taladhwaja
It is the chariot of Lord Balabhadra and is also known as Haladhwaja and Langaladhwaja.
It is identified by its canopy of green and red and has four black horses on the front.
Towering at 43 feet and four inches, the chariot is the second biggest among the three and has 14 wheels.
The guardian deity of the chariot is Vasudev while the charioteer is known as Matali.
The flag on the chariot is known as Unnani while the rope used to pull it is known as Basuki.
Darpadalana
The chariot of Devi Subhadra is known as Darpadalana.
The smallest of the three chariots, it is also known by the names of Devadalana, Kamaladhwaja and Padmadhwaja.
The chariot can be identified by its red and black canopy.
The chariot’s height is 42 feet three inches and has 12 wheels.
The guardian deity of the chariot is Jayadurga, and the charioteer is known as Arjuna.
The chariot’s flag is called Nadambika while the rope used to pull it is known as Swarnachuda.
- 7 July 2024 3:42 AM GMT
- 7 July 2024 3:38 AM GMT
Extensive security arrangements have been made for festival: Puri SP
