LIVE | Puri’s Rath Yatra begins; President, PM extend greetings

The festival of Rath Yatra, marking the annual sojourn of the holy triads – Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra – began on Sunday (July 7) in a celebration that will last for two days.

It is the first time in 53 years that the chariots will be pulled over two days as major rituals of the deities preceding Rath Yatra like ‘Nabajouban Darshan’ and ‘Netra Utsav’, have coincided with the day of the Rath Yatra. The last time the festival was held for two days was in 1971.

President Murmu to be present

Besides lakhs of devotees who have assembled in the holy town to witness and participate in the rolling of the chariots, several dignitaries including President Droupadi Murmu are scheduled to witness the grand event on Sunday. The state government has made special arrangements for her visit.

While a VIP zone has been planned for the Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union ministers and other dignitaries, a buffer zone has been planned for the president.

A dedicated team led by a senior SP rank officer has been formed to supervise the visit of Murmu to the pilgrim town.

Chariots ready to roll

The chariots have been parked in front of the Lion's Gate of the Jagannath temple from where they would be taken to Gundicha temple where the deities will spend their week-long ‘holiday’.

Final touches were given to the three chariots by carpenters and artists on Saturday.

The three chariots have already been pulled from the Rath Khala (where the chariots are built by servitor carpenters) to the Singhadwara (Lions’ Gate) by devotees and police ahead of the festival.

The chariots will be pulled by devotees on Sunday afternoon.

Rare celebration

This year, the Rath Yatra, and related rituals like ‘Nabajouban Darshan’ and ‘Netra Utsav’ will be conducted in a single day – on July 7. These rituals are generally held ahead of the Rath Yatra.

Nabajouban Darshan means youthful appearance of deities, who were behind the doors for 15 days, called ‘Anasara’ (quarantine), after ‘Snana Purnima’.

According to mythology, the deities fall ill due to excess bathing on ‘Snana Purnima’ and therefore remain indoors.

Prior to ‘Nabajouban Darshan’, the priests performed the special ritual called ‘Netra Utsav’ in which the eyeballs of the deities are painted afresh.

Security tightened

Meanwhile, the state government has made elaborate arrangements for smooth and timely conduct of the annual festival.

“With the cooperation from all stakeholders, all the rituals are going on smoothly. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, all other rituals will also be conducted according to schedule,” Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain said.

Puri SP Pinak Mishra said that 180 platoons (one platoon comprises 30 personnel) of security personnel of both the state and central governments have been deployed to look after law and order and crowd management during the festival.

A green corridor is kept ready to take anyone getting ill from the crowd to the hospital.

AI deployed

Artificial Intelligence-based CCTV cameras have been installed at Badadanda, the venue of the festival, and other strategic locations in the pilgrim town, said ADG (law and order) Sanjay Kumar.

Expecting a crowd of 10 to 15 lakh, arrangements have been made by the fire service department.

Altogether 46 modern fire tenders have been deployed in various parts of the town and along the sea beach for the Rath Yatra, said DG, fire service, Sudhanshu Sarangi.

As hot and humid weather may prevail, water will be sprinkled on the crowd, he said.

