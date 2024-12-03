Parliament LIVE | Sambhal incident a well-planned conspiracy: Akhilesh
Opposition MPs, barring those of TMC and SP, stage protest within Parliament premises over Adani issue as week-long impasse ends
Opposition MPs staged a protest within the Parliament premises over the Adani issue on Tuesday (December 3) even as the week-long impasse ended with the dates announced for a discussion on the Constitution, to mark its 75th year of adoption, in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
The Lower House will take up the discussion on the Constitution on December 13 and 14, and the Upper House on December 16 and 17, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Monday following a meeting Speaker Om Birla held with floor leaders of different parties on Monday.
All parties have agreed to allow Parliament to function from Tuesday, Rijiju told reporters, and both Houses will take up their listed agenda items. He expressed confidence that Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will function smoothly from Tuesday.
News agency PTI reported citing sources that the Samajwadi Party may be allowed to raise the Sambhal issue and the TMC the events in Bangladesh following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government.
The Congress has been persistent in raising the issue of indictment by US prosecutors of Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani and other company officials on bribery and fraud charges. This coupled with vociferous opposition protests over matters such as the Sambhal violence and Manipur unrest have resulted in constant adjournments of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha since the Winter Session began on November 25.
Follow Live updates below:
Live Updates
- 3 Dec 2024 12:34 PM IST
Opposition walks out of Lok Sabha briefly over Sambhal violence
Almost the entire opposition in the Lok Sabha, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, walked out briefly from the House on Tuesday over the recent violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal.
As soon as the House assembled to take up the Question Hour, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav stood up and raised the issue, seeking Speaker Om Birla’s permission to speak on the subject.
“This is a very serious matter. Five people have lost their lives,” Yadav said.
The speaker said members could raise the issue in the Zero Hour, prompting Yadav and his party colleagues to start walking out in protest. Some SP members, however, rushed to the Well, raising slogans.
While the SP members were protesting in the Well, DMK member A Raja was seen exhorting other Opposition members, including those from the Congress, to rise from their seats and join the protest.
NCP and Shiv Sena-UBT members stood up in support of the SP MPs. Some of the Congress members were also on their feet and Rahul Gandhi came to the aisle in support of the protest.
While the protest was on, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju reached out to Yadav to discuss the issue.
After some time, Yadav was seen gesturing at his party’s MPs to leave. Opposition members, including Rahul, were among those who walked out.
The MPs then returned to participate in the ongoing Question Hour.
At the end of the Question Hour, some opposition members staged a walkout again over Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s reply on minimum support price (MSP) in response to a question on the PM-Kisan scheme.