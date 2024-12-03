Parliament LIVE | Sambhal incident a well-planned conspiracy: Akhilesh

Opposition MPs staged a protest within the Parliament premises over the Adani issue on Tuesday (December 3) even as the week-long impasse ended with the dates announced for a discussion on the Constitution, to mark its 75th year of adoption, in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The Lower House will take up the discussion on the Constitution on December 13 and 14, and the Upper House on December 16 and 17, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Monday following a meeting Speaker Om Birla held with floor leaders of different parties on Monday.

All parties have agreed to allow Parliament to function from Tuesday, Rijiju told reporters, and both Houses will take up their listed agenda items. He expressed confidence that Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will function smoothly from Tuesday.

News agency PTI reported citing sources that the Samajwadi Party may be allowed to raise the Sambhal issue and the TMC the events in Bangladesh following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government.

The Congress has been persistent in raising the issue of indictment by US prosecutors of Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani and other company officials on bribery and fraud charges. This coupled with vociferous opposition protests over matters such as the Sambhal violence and Manipur unrest have resulted in constant adjournments of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha since the Winter Session began on November 25.

