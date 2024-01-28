LIVE | Nitish Kumar calls meeting with JD(U) MLAs; may resign after that
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to form a new government with the BJP on Sunday (January) after dumping its ally RJD in a move that would be his second volte-face in 18 months.
Sources reported that Kumar would first address a meeting of MLAs at his official residence. Following the meeting, he is likely to visit the Raj Bhavan and submit his resignation letter to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. He will then stake claim to form a new government with the BJP's support.
Media reports said Kumar is poised to sack ministers belonging to JD(U)’s alliance partner RJD and appoint those from the BJP in their place.
Speculations are also rife that Kumar is expecting BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, his former deputy to re-join the position in the new government.
It is said that the Bihar Chief Minister is in direct contact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on new alliance with the BJP.
The news that Kumar is expected to dump the Mahagathbandhan and deal a body blow to the opposition bloc INDIA, was broken to the media on Saturday (January 27) by a source close to him, who said the JD(U) president was likely to resign on Sunday.
- 28 Jan 2024 4:44 AM GMT
'Thank you Tejashwi': RJD puts out ads in Bihar newspapers
Faced with the possibility of imminent loss of power in Bihar, the RJD on Sunday put out full-page advertisements in newspapers to "thank" its young leader Tejashwi Yadav for his contributions as the deputy chief minister.
"Dhanyawad (thank you) Tejashwi," say the advertisements put out in Hindi, from "state unit of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Mahagathbandhan Parivar", in an obvious bid to boost the image of the 34-year-old leader, whose father Lalu Prasad heads the party.
The RJD, which emerged as the single largest party in the 2020 assembly polls, ended up in the opposition since the Mahagathbandhan, which includes Congress and three Left parties, fell short of a majority.
It tasted power in August 2022, following a realignment with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president, who had dumped the BJP-led NDA, which he is likely to join again.
In the last few days of political turmoil, the party has been pleading with Kumar to "clear the confusion" while claiming that it will make "no attempts to pull down the government".
(With inputs from agencies)
- 28 Jan 2024 4:43 AM GMT
Bihar CM to address JD(U) MLAs, may resign after that
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to resign after chairing a meeting of JD(U) MLAs at his official residence on Sunday, party sources said.
Kumar is expected to address the meeting after 10.30 am, they said.
Following the meeting, he is likely to visit the Raj Bhavan and submit his resignation letter to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. He will then stake claim to form a new government with the BJP's support, they added.
(With inputs from agencies)