LIVE | Nitish Kumar calls meeting with JD(U) MLAs; may resign after that

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to form a new government with the BJP on Sunday (January) after dumping its ally RJD in a move that would be his second volte-face in 18 months.

Sources reported that Kumar would first address a meeting of MLAs at his official residence. Following the meeting, he is likely to visit the Raj Bhavan and submit his resignation letter to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. He will then stake claim to form a new government with the BJP's support.

Media reports said Kumar is poised to sack ministers belonging to JD(U)’s alliance partner RJD and appoint those from the BJP in their place.

Speculations are also rife that Kumar is expecting BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, his former deputy to re-join the position in the new government.

It is said that the Bihar Chief Minister is in direct contact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on new alliance with the BJP.

The news that Kumar is expected to dump the Mahagathbandhan and deal a body blow to the opposition bloc INDIA, was broken to the media on Saturday (January 27) by a source close to him, who said the JD(U) president was likely to resign on Sunday.

Follow this space for more updates: