LIVE | Nirmala Sitharaman presents Interim Budget amid election fever

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (February 1) is presenting the Modi 2.0 government's last Budget before the general elections, which is likely to contain a mix of measures for the economy and electorally significant segments like farmers and women.

Peppered with political innuendos, her sixth straight Budget may present a political document with a snapshot of the Modi government's triumphs over the last 10 years and pointers to how it wants to take the country forward.

With pressure for populist measures off after recent emphatic wins in three states, she is expected to stick to being fiscally prudent while sprinkling sops on sectors like agriculture and engines of the economy that would create jobs and boost consumption.

