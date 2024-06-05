LIVE | Mandate befitting reply to politics of hate, says INDIA Bloc

Opposition INDIA Bloc leaders began crucial deliberations on Wednesday, exploring the possibilities of government formation and the alliance's future strategy.

After the meeting, the Bloc issued a statement: "The people’s mandate has given a befitting reply to the BJP and their politics of hate, corruption and deprivation. This is a political and moral defeat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is a mandate in defense of the Constitution of India and against price rise, unemployment and crony capitalism of the Modi Government. The India Bloc will continue to fight against the fascist rule of the BJP led by Modi. We will take appropriate steps at the appropriate time to realise the people’s desire not to be ruled by the BJP’s government."

The leaders met at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi. Top Congress leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attended the meeting.

Opposition leaders attending meeting included Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and T R Baalu of the DMK, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren and Kalpana Soren of the JMM, Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule of the NCP-SP, Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav (SP), Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Sanjay Raut and Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena-UBT), Omar Abdullah (JKNC), Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M), D Raja (CPI), Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha (AAP) and N K Premchandran (RSP).

