LIVE | Congress can't stomach my mandate: Modi
PM's speech in Lok Sabha comes a day after Rahul's no-holds-barred attack on BJP on issues ranging from Manipur violence to Agnipath scheme to NEET
A day after Rahul Gandhi’s fiery maiden speech as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha around 4.10 pm on Tuesday (July 2).
On Monday, Rahul launched a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP on a plethora of issues, ranging from the Manipur violence to the controversial Agnipath scheme. He accused BJP leaders of dividing people along communal lines, drawing massive protests from the treasury benches, with PM Modi slamming the Congress leader for “calling the entire Hindu community violent”.
The debate on the Motion of Thanks, initially scheduled for Friday, faced delays and disruptions after the Opposition MPs protested against the irregularities in the NEET examination, demanding discussions on it.
Watch Modi's speech live on YouTube. Click here.
Follow our Live updates below:
Live Updates
- 2 July 2024 12:10 PM GMT
New drama to gain sympathy: PM"An attempt has been made to spread anarchy by questioning the democratic process of India. The politics that was spread regarding CAA, the game of misleading the people of the country, all efforts were made to emphasise that their political motives are fulfilled. Efforts have been made to push the country into riots. A new drama has been started these days to gain sympathy. A new game is being played...," says PM Modi.
- 2 July 2024 12:01 PM GMT
Spreading anarchy is Congress aim: PMPM Modi says, "The Congress party is openly creating new narratives and spreading new plans every day to put one caste against another...It was clearly announced from various platforms that if the result they want is not achieved, the country will be set on fire on 4th June. People will gather, anarchy will be spread and these appeals were made in large numbers. Spreading anarchy is their aim..."
- 2 July 2024 11:59 AM GMT
Modi lists achievements of 10 yearsPrime Minister Narendra Modi says, "In the last 10 years, we have taken India's economy to number 5 from number 10. Now, we will take the country's economy to number 3. In the last 10 years, we have made India a big manufacturer of mobile phones, made India a big exporter of mobile phones. Now, we are going to do the same thing in semiconductors and other sectors in our tenure. The chips that will be useful in important works of the world, those chips will be prepared on the soil of my India..."
- 2 July 2024 11:46 AM GMT
Third biggest defeat in the history of Congress: PMPM Modi says, "This is the third biggest defeat in the history of Congress. It would have been better if Congress had accepted its defeat and respected the mandate of the people but they are busy doing some 'Sirsasana', and Congress and its ecosystem are trying to establish in the minds of the citizens of India that they have defeated us...Bachhe ka mann behlane ka kaam chal raha hai (it's like mollycoddling a child who has fallen down."
- 2 July 2024 11:42 AM GMT
On Article 370 removal in J-KPM Narendra Modi says, "...The people who worship Article 370, those who have made it a weapon of vote bank politics, had made the condition of Jammu and Kashmir such that they had snatched the rights of the people there. The Constitution of India could not enter the borders of J&K and the people who dance around with the Constitution on their heads here do not have the courage to implement it in J&K...It was the era of Article 370, stones were pelted on the Army and people used to say in despair that now nothing can happen in J&K. Today the wall of Article 370 has fallen, stone pelting has stopped, democracy is strong and people are coming forward in large numbers to vote, trusting the Constitution of India, trusting the flag of India, trusting the democracy of India. It is clearly visible, that this confidence has been created in 140 crore countrymen..."
- 2 July 2024 11:31 AM GMT
'Will work at three times the speed'PM Modi says, "Our third term means we will work at three times the speed, we will put in three times the energy. Our third term means we will give three times the results to the people of the country."