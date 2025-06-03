LIVE | Thug Life release: Kamal refuses to back down

After the Karnataka High Court rapped actor Kamal Haasan amid growing friction over the release of Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, the president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), Narasimhalu, has expressed his willingness to hold discussions with the veteran actor.

The court, earlier in the day, slammed the actor-politician over his remarks on Kannada. In a clear sign of softening his stand, Narasimhalu told The Federal that the KFCC is open to dialogue. Read the full interview here.

Earlier report:

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has agreed to temporarily 'halt' the release of his upcoming film Thug Life in Karnataka after backlash over his remarks, which were perceived as disrespectful to Kannada sentiments. While maintaining that his comments were made "without malice," the actor declined to issue an apology.

Instead, he offered to engage in discussions with the Karnataka Film Chamber to address the issue. The film, initially scheduled for a pan-India release on June 5, will now skip its premiere in Karnataka.

''The film won't be released in the state now," Kamal Haasan's lawyer informed the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday..

Senior advocate Dhyan Chinappa, who appeared for Kamal, told the court, “He has said that we can wait, and the movie’s release in Karnataka can also wait. For now, we won’t release it in the state.”

The case has now been adjourned to June 10.

What happened in the morning: The Karnataka High Court pulled up actor Kamal Haasan for hurting public sentiment with his recent "Kannada was born out of Tamil". The film star-politician had made the comment during a promotional event for his upcoming movie Thug Life.

During the hearing, a single-judge bench of M Nagaprasanna said Kamal should issue an apology to diffuse the situation. The judge made it clear that no citizen has the right to hurt sentiments.

‘Language is a sentiment’

"No citizen has the right to hurt sentiments. Jala, Nila, Bashe - these three things are important to citizens....Language is a sentiment attached to a particular people. You have said something to undermine that," the judge said, as quoted by Bar and Bench.

Questioning the factual basis of Kamal’s remark, Justice Nagaprasanna asked where was the “material” was based on which he made the comment adding whether he was a “historian or a linguist?”

