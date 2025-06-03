LIVE | Thug Life release: Kamal refuses to back down
Kamal Haasan says he will skip Thug Life's Karnataka release after the HC rapped him over his Kannada-Tamil remarks
After the Karnataka High Court rapped actor Kamal Haasan amid growing friction over the release of Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, the president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), Narasimhalu, has expressed his willingness to hold discussions with the veteran actor.
The court, earlier in the day, slammed the actor-politician over his remarks on Kannada. In a clear sign of softening his stand, Narasimhalu told The Federal that the KFCC is open to dialogue. Read the full interview here.
Earlier report:
Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has agreed to temporarily 'halt' the release of his upcoming film Thug Life in Karnataka after backlash over his remarks, which were perceived as disrespectful to Kannada sentiments. While maintaining that his comments were made "without malice," the actor declined to issue an apology.
Instead, he offered to engage in discussions with the Karnataka Film Chamber to address the issue. The film, initially scheduled for a pan-India release on June 5, will now skip its premiere in Karnataka.
''The film won't be released in the state now," Kamal Haasan's lawyer informed the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday..
Senior advocate Dhyan Chinappa, who appeared for Kamal, told the court, “He has said that we can wait, and the movie’s release in Karnataka can also wait. For now, we won’t release it in the state.”
The case has now been adjourned to June 10.
What happened in the morning: The Karnataka High Court pulled up actor Kamal Haasan for hurting public sentiment with his recent "Kannada was born out of Tamil". The film star-politician had made the comment during a promotional event for his upcoming movie Thug Life.
During the hearing, a single-judge bench of M Nagaprasanna said Kamal should issue an apology to diffuse the situation. The judge made it clear that no citizen has the right to hurt sentiments.
‘Language is a sentiment’
"No citizen has the right to hurt sentiments. Jala, Nila, Bashe - these three things are important to citizens....Language is a sentiment attached to a particular people. You have said something to undermine that," the judge said, as quoted by Bar and Bench.
Questioning the factual basis of Kamal’s remark, Justice Nagaprasanna asked where was the “material” was based on which he made the comment adding whether he was a “historian or a linguist?”
Live Updates
- 3 Jun 2025 5:52 PM IST
Kamal issues statement after HC rap
Kamal Haasan issues statement
- 3 Jun 2025 4:14 PM IST
Key KFCC meeting on in Bengaluru
Key KFCC meeting is on in Bengaluru to discuss the next course of action after Kamal refused to apologise.
- 3 Jun 2025 3:50 PM IST
MNM party puts up posters supporting Kamal on Kannada language row
The Makkal Needhi Maiam party has put up posters in Chennai supporting its leader Kamal Haasan in the row triggered by his remarks on the origin of Kannada language, and claimed ‘truth’ needed no apology.
The posters were put up in the city ahead of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce’s meeting to discuss the release of the veteran actor's film 'Thug Life', following opposition from some pro-Kannada groups demanding an apology from him before the film was released in Karnataka.
The image of the posters, shared by the MNM functionary, said the party firmly stood with its leader and emphasised that there was no need for an apology for speaking the truth.
- 3 Jun 2025 3:41 PM IST
What Kamal’s lawyer told HC
During the hearing of the actor’s petition to allow the screening of the film, his lawyer stated that Kamal was willing to wait for the film’s release in Karnataka.
“He has said that I can wait and the release of the movie in Karnataka can also wait,” senior advocate Dhyan Chinappa told the Karnataka High Court, as reported by India Today.
The actor’s counsel also told the court that just one statement made by Kamal should not be used to claim that he had insulted the Kannada language.
“One statement was made in reference to an individual. Another superstar was being invited. One statement cannot result in thinking that the language itself is being impinged upon. We just want to clarify that,” the counsel said.
- 3 Jun 2025 3:16 PM IST
Case adjourned till June 10
Karnataka High Court adjourns the case till June 10.
- 3 Jun 2025 3:15 PM IST
Kamal Haasan refuses to apologise
Kamal Haasan has refused to apologise for his "Kannada born out of Tamil" remark.
- 3 Jun 2025 2:40 PM IST
Apologising does not make anyone small: Yediyurappa
'Kannada is the truth, Kannada is eternal' is not only the slogan of Kannadigas, it is also the initiation of Kannadigas on their mother, Bhuvaneshwari Devi. Many senior language experts have proven that Kannada did not originate from any particular language. It is extremely regrettable and condemnable that artist Kamal Haasan, who is not an expert in history or linguistics, spoke insensitively about the Kannada language. His behavior of unnecessarily disrupting peace, harmony and harmony is not right. In the heat of expressing his opinion, he has hurt the feelings of crores of Kannadigas, and he must respectfully apologize to Kannada and Kannadigas. Apologizing does not make anyone small, nor does arrogance make anyone big!: BS Yediyurappa
- 3 Jun 2025 2:22 PM IST
'I am misunderstood': Kamal Haasan tells Karnataka film chamber
Actor Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said his recent statement at the 'Thug Life' audio launch event in connection with the evolution of Kannada language was misunderstood and that his words were taken out of context.
The acclaimed actor, writing to Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), acknowledged the film body's concern and said: "It pains me that my statement at the Thug Life audio launch, spoken out of genuine affection for the legendary Dr Rajkumar's family, especially Shiva Rajkumar has been misunderstood and taken out of context." He said he only intended to convey that "we are all one, and from the same (linguistic) family," and did not mean to diminish the Kannada language in any way.
"There is no dispute or debate on the rich legacy of Kannada language," he said adding he was writing out of deep respect for the people of Karnataka.