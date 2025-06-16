Iran-Israel tension: Trump claims he can end conflict | Live

Iran fired a new wave of missile attacks on Israel early Monday (June 16), triggering air raid sirens across the country as emergency services reported at least five killed and dozens more wounded in the fourth day of open warfare between the regional foes that showed no sign of slowing.

One missile fell near the American consulate in Tel Aviv, and its concussion caused minor damage, US Ambassador Mike Huckabee said on X. There were no injuries to American personnel, he added.

Iran announced it had launched some 100 missiles and vowed further retaliation for Israel's sweeping attacks on its military and nuclear infrastructure, which have killed at least 224 people in the country since last Friday.

US President Donald Trump vetoed a plan presented by Israel to the US to kill Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to a US official familiar with the matter. Repeating his ceasefire understanding claim, Trump said on Sunday that warring Israel and Iran will make a ceasefire deal soon, "like India and Pakistan".

Powerful explosions

Israel said so far 24 people have been killed and more than 500 injured as Iran launched more than 370 missiles and hundreds of drones. In response the Israeli military said fighter jets had struck 10 command centres in Tehran belonging to Iran's Quds Force, an elite arm of its Revolutionary Guard that conducts military and intelligence operations outside Iran.

Powerful explosions, likely from Israel's defence systems intercepting Iranian missiles, rocked Tel Aviv shortly before dawn on Monday, sending plumes of black smoke into the sky over the coastal city.

Read live updates here.