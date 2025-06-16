Iran-Israel tension: Trump claims he can end conflict | Live
Israel says 24 people have been killed so far and more than 500 injured as Iran launches more than 370 missiles and hundreds of drones
Iran fired a new wave of missile attacks on Israel early Monday (June 16), triggering air raid sirens across the country as emergency services reported at least five killed and dozens more wounded in the fourth day of open warfare between the regional foes that showed no sign of slowing.
One missile fell near the American consulate in Tel Aviv, and its concussion caused minor damage, US Ambassador Mike Huckabee said on X. There were no injuries to American personnel, he added.
Iran announced it had launched some 100 missiles and vowed further retaliation for Israel's sweeping attacks on its military and nuclear infrastructure, which have killed at least 224 people in the country since last Friday.
US President Donald Trump vetoed a plan presented by Israel to the US to kill Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to a US official familiar with the matter. Repeating his ceasefire understanding claim, Trump said on Sunday that warring Israel and Iran will make a ceasefire deal soon, "like India and Pakistan".
Powerful explosions
Israel said so far 24 people have been killed and more than 500 injured as Iran launched more than 370 missiles and hundreds of drones. In response the Israeli military said fighter jets had struck 10 command centres in Tehran belonging to Iran's Quds Force, an elite arm of its Revolutionary Guard that conducts military and intelligence operations outside Iran.
Powerful explosions, likely from Israel's defence systems intercepting Iranian missiles, rocked Tel Aviv shortly before dawn on Monday, sending plumes of black smoke into the sky over the coastal city.
Live Updates
- 16 Jun 2025 5:27 PM IST
Iran-Israel tension: Govt will hold talks with stakeholders to asses impact on trade
The government is closely monitoring the situation arising from the Iran-Israel conflict, and a meeting with shipping lines, container firms, and other stakeholders will be held this week to assess the impact on the country's overseas trade and address any issue, a top official said on Monday.
Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that the impact of the war on India's trade will depend on how the situation unfolds over a period of time.
"We are watching the situation. We are also calling a meeting (this week) of all the shipping lines, the container organisations and the concerned departments, and stakeholders to understand from them that what are the kind of issues they are facing and how we can sort it out," he told reporters here.
Exporters have stated that the war, if escalated further, would impact world trade and push both air and sea freight rates. PTI
They have expressed apprehensions that the conflict is expected to impact movement of merchant ships from the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea.
Nearly two-thirds of India's crude oil and half of its LNG imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has now threatened to close.
This narrow waterway, only 21 miles wide at its narrowest point, handles nearly a fifth of global oil trade and is indispensable to India, which depends on imports for over 80 per cent of its energy needs.
According to think tank GTRI, any closure or military disruption in the Strait of Hormuz would sharply increase oil prices, shipping costs, and insurance premiums, triggering inflation, pressuring the rupee, and complicating India's fiscal management.
- 16 Jun 2025 4:25 PM IST
Iran-Israel tension: Azerbaijan helping in evacuating foreign nationals from Iran
Azerbaijani media reports said that following the evacuation of citizens of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, citizens of Portugal, the Philippines, Finland and some other countries have crossed the Astara border checkpoint and headed to the airport in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku.
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizade said 41 of its citizens, including family members of its diplomats in Iran, also have returned to Azerbaijan, said. He added that Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions in Iran have continued to operate as usual. PTI
- 16 Jun 2025 2:51 PM IST
Israel-Iran crises: Mixed impact on Asian shares on Monday
Asian shares were mixed on Monday and oil prices extended gains on worries that escalating Iran-Israel tensions could disrupt the flow of crude around the world.
US benchmark crude oil added 20 cents to USD 73.18 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 95 cents to USD 75.18 per barrel.
In share trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 added 1.3 per cent to 38,307.74, while the Kospi in Seoul gained 0.9 per cent to 2,920.57.
Chinese markets were little changed after data for May showed stronger consumer spending but weaker factory activity and investment. A 6.1 per cent year-on-year jump in retail sales was offset but lower than expected growth in industrial output, which rose 5.8 per cent from a year earlier.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.1 per cent to 23,864.20 and the Shanghai Composite Index added less than 0.1 per cent to 3,378.78.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2 per cent to 8,547.40.
On Friday, oil prices jumped and stocks slumped after Israel's attack on Iranian nuclear and military targets.
The S&P 500 sank 1.1 per cent to 5,976.97. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.8 per cent to 42,197.79, and the Nasdaq composite lost 1.3 per cent to 19,406.83.
The strongest action was in the oil market, where the price of a barrel of benchmark US crude and Brent crude, the international standard surged more than 7 per cent.
Iran is one of the world's major producers of oil, though sanctions by Western countries have limited its sales. If a wider war erupts, it could slow the flow of Iran's oil to its customers and keep the price of crude and gasoline higher for everyone worldwide.
Beyond the oil coming from Iran, analysts also pointed to the potential for disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a relatively narrow waterway off Iran's coast. Much of the world's oil that's been pulled from the ground moves through it on ships. AP