LIVE | Kanchanjunga Express accident: 15 dead; goods train overshot signal

As many as 15 passengers were killed and 60 sustained injuries after three rear coaches of the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express derailed on Monday (June 17) morning as a goods train collided with it in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district.

While rescue operations involving locals and multiple agencies of the state and Centre are at war footing, officials say the death toll could rise as the day progresses.

The deceased include the pilot and co-pilot of the goods train, a senior railway official said.

The injured are being taken to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

The three rear compartments derailed under the impact of the collision from behind by the locomotive of the goods train near Rangapani station, about 30 km from North Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station, the official said.

Condoling the deaths, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased, and ₹50,000 for the injured.



Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is on his way to West Bengal to take stock of relief operations.

What caused the collision?

According to preliminary information received from rail officials, the passenger train was stationary on the tracks when the goods train rammed into it from behind. While two rear compartments of the Kanchanjunga Express were immediately thrown off the tracks under the severe impact, another bogie was seen precariously hanging mid-air with the engine of the goods train tucked underneath.

Inclement weather in the region posed an additional challenge to the rescue operations, the officials said.

The accident triggered haunting memories of the Coromandel Express disaster near Bahanaga Bazar in Odisha a year ago, in which nearly 300 people were killed and over 1,000 injured.

The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express was bound for Sealdah from Agartala when the accident occurred around 9 am, the railway official said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a post on X, said: “Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train.

“DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, and medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated,” she added.

Long-distance trains affected

Long-distance train services from north Bengal and the north-eastern part of the country were affected due to the accident.

State government officials said additional bus services were being introduced from the region on an emergency basis to transport the affected commuters.

Preliminary reports from the ground suggested that the loco pilot of the goods train may have overshot its signal. No confirmation was, however, received on whether there were problems with the signaling system or explanations given on how the two trains could come so close to each other on a single track.

