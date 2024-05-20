LIVE | 10.3% voter turnout till 9 am in Phase V; celebs, candidates cast ballots early

A voter turnout of 10.3 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of polling for 49 constituencies in six states and two Union territories in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls.



West Bengal at 15.35 per cent has recorded the highest polling percentage till 9 am, followed by Uttar Pradesh (12.89 per cent) and Jharkhand (11.68 per cent). The lowest voter turnout has been seen in Maharashtra (6.33 per cent).

Ladakh has recorded a polling percentage of 10.51 per cent while that for Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha are 8.86 per cent, 7.63 per cent and 6.87 per cent respectively.

Among the 49 constituencies that are voting on Monday are 14 seats from the battleground state of Uttar Pradesh, including the high-profile Rae Bareli and Amethi seats, as well as Faizabad, which covers the temple town of Ayodhya. Apart from Uttar Pradesh, 13 constituencies in Maharashtra, seven in West Bengal, five in Bihar, five in Odisha, three in Jharkhand, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, are going to polls.



In the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat, which covers the temple town of Ayodhya, the electoral contest is primarily between sitting BJP MP Lallu Singh, who is eyeing a hat-trick, and Awadhesh Prasad, the SP MLA from Milkipur (SC) assembly constituency in Ayodhya.

The BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again raised the Ram temple issue during the campaign, seeking credit for its construction while also targeting the Opposition for its “anti-Hindutva” agenda.

The Gandhi clan bastions of Rae Bareli and Amethi are also going to polls on Monday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Rae Bareli this time after his mother Sonia Gandhi took the Rajya Sabha route citing health reasons. He is pitted against BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh whom Sonia had defeated in the last elections by more than 1.67 lakh votes.

The party has fielded its long-time loyalist, KL Sharma, from Amethi where he is locked in an electoral battle against Union Minister Smriti Irani who had defeated Rahul by over 55,000 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Among other prominent candidates in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls are several Union ministers including Rajnath Singh (Lucknow, UP) and Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North, Maharashtra), Karan Bhushan Singh, son of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (Kaiserganj, UP), National Conference leader Omar Abdullah from Baramulla, LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan (Hajipur, Bihar), Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Kalyan), BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy and RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya (both Saran, Bihar).

The first four rounds of voting were held on April 19, 26, May 7 and 13. Voting for the last two phases will be conducted on May 25 and June 1.

So far, voting has taken place in 379 constituencies spread across 23 states and Union territories. The counting of votes for all seven phases of the Lok Sabha election will take place on June 4.

According to the data provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the fourth phase recorded an average voter turnout of 69.16 per cent.

The cumulative turnout in the first four phases has been recorded at 66.95 per cent, with 451 million out of the nearly 970 million people casting their ballot so far.

