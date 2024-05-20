LIVE | 10.3% voter turnout till 9 am in Phase V; celebs, candidates cast ballots early
Among key candidates whose fate will be sealed in EVMs today are Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Omar Abdullah, Chirag Paswan and Karan Bhushan Singh
A voter turnout of 10.3 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of polling for 49 constituencies in six states and two Union territories in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls.
West Bengal at 15.35 per cent has recorded the highest polling percentage till 9 am, followed by Uttar Pradesh (12.89 per cent) and Jharkhand (11.68 per cent). The lowest voter turnout has been seen in Maharashtra (6.33 per cent).
Ladakh has recorded a polling percentage of 10.51 per cent while that for Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha are 8.86 per cent, 7.63 per cent and 6.87 per cent respectively.
Among the 49 constituencies that are voting on Monday are 14 seats from the battleground state of Uttar Pradesh, including the high-profile Rae Bareli and Amethi seats, as well as Faizabad, which covers the temple town of Ayodhya. Apart from Uttar Pradesh, 13 constituencies in Maharashtra, seven in West Bengal, five in Bihar, five in Odisha, three in Jharkhand, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, are going to polls.
In the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat, which covers the temple town of Ayodhya, the electoral contest is primarily between sitting BJP MP Lallu Singh, who is eyeing a hat-trick, and Awadhesh Prasad, the SP MLA from Milkipur (SC) assembly constituency in Ayodhya.
The BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again raised the Ram temple issue during the campaign, seeking credit for its construction while also targeting the Opposition for its “anti-Hindutva” agenda.
The Gandhi clan bastions of Rae Bareli and Amethi are also going to polls on Monday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Rae Bareli this time after his mother Sonia Gandhi took the Rajya Sabha route citing health reasons. He is pitted against BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh whom Sonia had defeated in the last elections by more than 1.67 lakh votes.
The party has fielded its long-time loyalist, KL Sharma, from Amethi where he is locked in an electoral battle against Union Minister Smriti Irani who had defeated Rahul by over 55,000 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Among other prominent candidates in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls are several Union ministers including Rajnath Singh (Lucknow, UP) and Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North, Maharashtra), Karan Bhushan Singh, son of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (Kaiserganj, UP), National Conference leader Omar Abdullah from Baramulla, LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan (Hajipur, Bihar), Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Kalyan), BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy and RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya (both Saran, Bihar).
The first four rounds of voting were held on April 19, 26, May 7 and 13. Voting for the last two phases will be conducted on May 25 and June 1.
So far, voting has taken place in 379 constituencies spread across 23 states and Union territories. The counting of votes for all seven phases of the Lok Sabha election will take place on June 4.
According to the data provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the fourth phase recorded an average voter turnout of 69.16 per cent.
The cumulative turnout in the first four phases has been recorded at 66.95 per cent, with 451 million out of the nearly 970 million people casting their ballot so far.
Live Updates
- 20 May 2024 6:06 AM GMT
#WATCH | Mumbai: After casting her vote, Actress Esha Deol says, "I appeal to people to come out and vote. It is our right. Every vote counts. He (PM Modi) is doing a lot of things for the country. Not only in India but also at the international level, he is taking our country… https://t.co/6qjac6mNkH pic.twitter.com/lUK7L4zxKC— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024
- 20 May 2024 6:04 AM GMT
#WATCH | Odisha: BJP candidate from Patnagarh state assembly seat, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo along with his wife and BJP candidate from Balangir Lok Sabha seat Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo cast their votes at a polling booth in Patnagarh, Odisha#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/S8VXdhZB5A— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024
- 20 May 2024 6:04 AM GMT
#WATCH | Rajiv Lakshman says, "People say voting is our right. I say voting is our responsibility and privilege...Vote is our voice...If we don't vote, how can we be patriots?"— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024
Raghu Ram says, "I think voting is our superpower. India is the world's largest democracy. Biggest… https://t.co/RW7MGxRHIv pic.twitter.com/HKwqZR8C5b
- 20 May 2024 5:13 AM GMT
TMC alleges another woman sexually assaulted by ITBP personnel in Bengal
The Trinamool Congress has lodged a complaint alleging that a woman was sexually assaulted by an ITBP personnel in Jangipara on Sunday night following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state.
According to the complaint, an Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel posted in Bengal on poll duty barged inside the house of the complainant and attempted to sexually assault her. Her screams of protest alerted everyone following which her husband and other relatives came to her rescue. Police have apprehended the accused central forces personnel.
Earlier in the day, a similar case was reported in poll-bound Uluberia. The accused BSF personnel has been removed from election duty by the EC.
- 20 May 2024 4:12 AM GMT
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: After casting her vote, BJP MP and candidate from Amethi Lok Sabha seat, Smriti Irani says, "Today it is my good fortune that I have cast my vote in my village Gauriganj with the resolve of a Viksit Bharat. I appeal to the people to cast their vote. It is… pic.twitter.com/qBQ4wY2oJF— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024
- 20 May 2024 4:06 AM GMT
#WATCH | Polling being held on the lone seat of Ladakh today, in the fifth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024. It see a contest between Congress' Tsering Namgyal and BJP's Tashi Gyalson.— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024
Visuals from a polling station in Baroo, Kargil as people cast their vote. pic.twitter.com/gFS6oOMngy
- 20 May 2024 4:05 AM GMT
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | BJP MLA Aditi Singh shows the indelible ink mark on her finger after casting her vote at a polling booth in Raebareli.#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/d3xg9hxGvx— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024
- 20 May 2024 3:58 AM GMT
#WATCH | Giridih: Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren & JMM candidate for Gandey assembly by-election, says, "...I would like to appeal to voters in Gandey, Koderma and Hazaribagh to step out and vote. Celebrate this festival with joy and enthusiasm...People… pic.twitter.com/EavXWPiIJp— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024
- 20 May 2024 3:51 AM GMT
Your one vote will protect democracy, Constitution: Priyanka
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged people to cast their ballots, stressing that their vote will liberate the country from inflation, unemployment and economic crisis.
Voting is being held in 49 constituencies in six states and two union territories in the fifth phase, which will decide the electoral fate of several prominent leaders like former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah.
In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka said, "With your one vote, ₹1 lakh will come into the account of a woman from every poor family annually, every citizen will get the facility of free treatment worth ₹25 lakh, the youth will get 30 lakh government jobs, the youth will get apprenticeship worth (₹) 1 lakh annually, and SC/ST/OBC will get proper participation." "Your one vote will protect democracy and the Constitution of the country," the Congress general secretary said.
She appealed to the people of the country to vote in maximum numbers.
"Your one vote will free the country from inflation, unemployment and economic crisis and will strengthen the country," Priyanka said.
- 20 May 2024 3:42 AM GMT
Mumbaikars queue up early at polling booths; Piyush Goyal, Anil Ambani, Akshay Kumar cast vote
Polling booths in many parts of Mumbai on Monday saw a good turnout, with prominent persons including Union minister Piyush Goyal, industrialist Anil Ambani and actor Akshay Kumar exercising their franchise in the early hours of voting.
The early voters also included Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, former Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik, actor Janhvi Kapoor, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Marathi theatre actor Prashant Damle.
Voters queued up in large numbers at the polling booths before 7 am to exercise their franchise for elections to the Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai.
Piyush Goyal, the BJP nominee from Mumbai North seat, said the people of Mumbai are voting for a better future of the country.
The BJP leader said he got lot of affection during campaigning as a Mumbaikar.
BJP candidate in Mumbai North Central seat Ujjwal Nikam appealed to voters to cast their vote diligently.
City Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad, who is contesting from Mumbai North Central seat, sported a band on her forearm with words "Main Samvidhan Rakshak" written on it and carried a copy of the Constitution to the polling booth.
A voter in Vile Parle said, "I decided to vote early to avoid the heat." "I wanted to vote and then leave for work," another elector said.
A voter in Bhandup claimed the enthusiasm among electors shows they want a change.
Actor Akshay Kumar exercised his franchise for the first time after his return to Indian citizenship.
Ram Naik and Mumbai North West seat Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Amol Kirtikar voted at the same polling station here.
Mumbai South seat Shiv Sena candidate Yamini Jadhav told reporters after voting that she has campaigned well over various issues.
"We are the real Shiv Sena," she added.
Shiv Sena's candidate from Mumbai North West seat Ravindra Waikar, Shiv Sena's Mumbai South Central seat nominee Rahul Shewale and his Shiv Sena (UBT) rival Anil Desai also cast their votes early in the morning.
Waikar told reporters he is known for his hard work and people know that if he is elected, Narendra Modi will be the prime minister again.
BJP's Mumbai North East seat nominee Mihir Kotecha and Shiv Sena (UBT) Mumbai South seat candidate Arvind Sawant were also among the early voters.