LIVE | Delhi assembly polls: Voting on Feb 5, counting on Feb 8

The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly ends on February 23

7 Jan 2025 1:47 PM IST  (Updated:2025-01-07 09:41:07)

The Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule for Delhi Assembly elections. Polling will be done on February 5 while the votes will be counted on February 8.

The EC convened a press conference at 2 pm on Tuesday (January 7) to announce the poll schedule.

The term of the 70-member Assembly ends on February 23.

Delhi has traditionally seen assembly polls in a single phase.

2025-01-07 08:17:08
