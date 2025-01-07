LIVE | Delhi assembly polls: Voting on Feb 5, counting on Feb 8
The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly ends on February 23
The Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule for Delhi Assembly elections. Polling will be done on February 5 while the votes will be counted on February 8.
The EC convened a press conference at 2 pm on Tuesday (January 7) to announce the poll schedule.
The term of the 70-member Assembly ends on February 23.
Delhi has traditionally seen assembly polls in a single phase.
Follow Live updates below:
Live Updates
2025-01-07 08:17:08
Next Story