Parliament LIVE | Ram Lalla is finally in his temple, says President
'This is my first visit to the new Parliament building,' says Droupadi Murmu in her address to the two Houses
The Budget Session of Parliament, the last of the present Lok Sabha, began on Wednesday (January 31) with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting, as the government sought the cooperation of opposition parties to ensure the proceedings run smoothly.
"Ram Lalla is finally in his temple," said Murmu to loud thumping of desks by the Treasury benches. She listed all the achievements of the Union government over the past decade.
All eyes were on the President’s address a day ahead of the interim budget presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Budget is likely to offer a glimpse into the ruling BJP’s agenda for the Lok Sabha polls, expected in April-May.
- 31 Jan 2024 6:52 AM GMT
Murmu speaks about potential of tourism
"For the first time, reservations have been provided to poor students belonging to the General category. NCBC has been accorded constitutional status, said the President.
"Tourism is a sector that provides employment opportunities to the youth. A record number of tourists are reaching the northeast region. There is excitement among people about the Andaman Islands and Lakshadweep....Around 13 lakh devotees have taken darshan at Ayodhya Dham after 'Pran Pratishtha'," she said.
"The government is building modern infra on our borders. Our forces are giving a befitting reply to terrorism and expansionism. The meaningful results of my government's efforts for internal peace are in front of us. There is an atmosphere of security and safety in Jammu &Kashmir. There has been a huge drop in incidents of naxal violence," she said.
- 31 Jan 2024 6:32 AM GMT
'Today Made in India is a global brand'
Some more observations from the President:
"My govt is working at every level to empower women."
"It is our endeavour to reduce the cost of farming and increase profits."
"My govt has brought in PLI (Production Linked Incentive) for 14 sectors."
"Today Made in India is a global brand."
"My govt is giving importance to green mobility."
"We have moved towards airplane manufacturing."
"Meaningful results of my govt's efforts for internal peace are in front of us."
"My govt has done good work in ethanol blending."
"Be it terrorism or expansionism, our forces giving a befitting reply."
- 31 Jan 2024 6:12 AM GMT
"Tax utilised to empower youth, women, farmers, poor"
Other observations:
"My govt is working with full commitment to empower MSMEs and small entrepreneurs."
"My govt is continuously working on making it easy to do business in India and creating a suitable environment for it."
"A big portion of tax has been utilised to empower youth, women, farmers, poor."
- 31 Jan 2024 6:08 AM GMT
'We are seeing poverty being eradicated on a large scale'
Other observations:
"Made in India defence equipment is the pride of the nation"
"Over the past decade, my govt has made good governance, transparency the cornerstone of every system."
"If we look at various dimensions of the economy, the confidence that India is in the right direction grows."
"We have been hearing slogans of eradicating poverty for long. Now, for the first time, we are seeing poverty being eradicated on a large scale."
"We have one of the strongest banking systems in the world."
- 31 Jan 2024 6:00 AM GMT
'Yuva, Nari, Kisan, Garib are 4 pillars'
Murmu recalled India's achievements in the area of infrastructure including broadband, national highways, and airports.
From 5, the number of cities with metro rail has increased to 20, she said.
Semi-high speed train launched, she said.
Nation rests on four pillars, she said: Yuva (youth), Nari (women), Kisan (farmer), Garib (poor).
"My government is strengthening the four pillars," she said.
- 31 Jan 2024 5:56 AM GMT
Achievements listed by the President
Other achievements listed by the President:
One Nation, One Tax via GST
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC)
Fiscal deficit under control
Forex reserves have boomed
Banking system has grown in strength
'Make in India has become our strength'
Ease of doing business improved
Compliance made easy
Digital India has made life easier for all
'Even foreign countries don't have such a digital system;
'UPI appreciated the world over'
Ayushman Bharat helping lakhs of people
- 31 Jan 2024 5:47 AM GMT
'Ram mandir dream was realised'
Murmu listed the achievements of the BJP government over the past 10 years. She said: "Over the past 10 years India has accomplished things that its citizens have long wanted."
The Ram mandir 'dream' was realised, she said. This was followed by thumping by the treasury benches.
Article 370 was abrogated in J&K by "my government", she said, adding that stringent laws were brought against Triple Talaq.
"My government brought in OROP," she said.
A Chief of Defence staff was appointed for the first time, she said.
From 'Fragile Five' India has moved to 'Top Five' economy, she said.
- 31 Jan 2024 5:42 AM GMT
Murmu's arrival, carrying of sengol
Earlier in the morning, the President arrived in a buggy at Parliament House to deliver her address. She entered the House with the sengol being carried in front of her.
She was followed by Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- 31 Jan 2024 5:39 AM GMT
Murmu recalls all the achievements of the nation
Murmu recalls all the achievements of the nation, from Chandrayaan to Amrut Bharat trains.
Lakhs of youngsters have got jobs, she says.