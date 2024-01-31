Parliament LIVE | Ram Lalla is finally in his temple, says President

The Budget Session of Parliament, the last of the present Lok Sabha, began on Wednesday (January 31) with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting, as the government sought the cooperation of opposition parties to ensure the proceedings run smoothly.

"Ram Lalla is finally in his temple," said Murmu to loud thumping of desks by the Treasury benches. She listed all the achievements of the Union government over the past decade.

All eyes were on the President’s address a day ahead of the interim budget presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Budget is likely to offer a glimpse into the ruling BJP’s agenda for the Lok Sabha polls, expected in April-May.

