LIVE | Ayodhya readies for consecration ceremony of ‘Ram Lalla’; guests start arriving
The most-awaited day is here, and a bedecked Ayodhya is all set to host the historical inauguration of the Ram temple.
While Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath already reached the city on Sunday night, Prime Minster Narendra Modi, who will participate in the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in the temple, is expected to arrive by Monday (January 22) noon.
Modi on Sunday said that he was confident that the “historic moment will further enrich Indian heritage and culture and take our development journey to new heights."
The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla – the childhood form of Lord Ram – is slated to begin at 12.20 pm and wrap up by 1 pm.
The event will be attended by people from all walks of life, including representatives of major spiritual and religious sects of the country, representatives of various tribal communities and prominent personalities Following this, Modi will address a gathering of 7,000 people. “The prime minister will also interact with ‘shramjeevis’ associated with the construction of the temple," a member of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is in charge of the construction and management of the Ram temple, said. Modi will also visit Kuber Tila, where an ancient Shiv temple has been restored. He will perform a 'pooja' there, the member said.
A multi-layer security cover is in place in Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony, with 10,000 CCTV cameras and drones equipped with artificial intelligence keeping an eye on the movement of people and police personnel in plain clothes deployed at the venue. Movable barriers with barbed wires attached to them can be spotted at every prominent crossroad in the temple city, as police use them to regulate traffic, especially during VVIP movements. Multiple NDRF teams trained to tackle chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attacks, drowning incidents and disasters like earthquakes have been deployed.
While more than 7,000 people are on the list of invitees for the event, the select list features 506 A-listers. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, and sporting icon Sachin Tendulkar are among the prominent people invited to the event. Those attending the Pran Prathishtha also include people linked to the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation. Almost all opposition leaders invited to the ceremony have declined to be in attendance, with the Congress calling it a "BJP-RSS event".
Celebrations for the event have already begun across the country with people lighting diyas, playing Ram bhajans and taking out religious processions with people and children dressed as Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman.
From Washington DC to Paris to Sydney, events have been also planned in various parts of the world by either the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) or Hindu diaspora groups. Fourteen couples from various parts of India will be the 'yajmaans' (hosts) for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the new 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla. The idol was sculpted by Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj and was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple last Thursday.
The Ram temple has been decorated with "rich stocks" of flowers and special lights and the entire city is drenched in religious fervour. Streetlights on flyovers have been decorated with artwork depicting Lord Ram as well as cut-outs of bow and arrow, and ornamental lampposts carry designs themed on the traditional "Ramanandi tilak".
Live Updates
- 22 Jan 2024 4:39 AM GMT
Jan 22 to be etched in history as moment of 'tryst with divinity': Dhankhar
Congratulations on this epochal day of #RamMandirPranPratishtha in the historical city of Ayodhya, the #RamJanmbhoomi.— Vice President of India (@VPIndia) January 22, 2024
Gratifying to witness celebratory moment marking reawakening of national pride all over.
Heartfelt wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi as he leads,…
- 22 Jan 2024 4:25 AM GMT
Cold day conditions predicted in Ayodhya
Ayodhya and nearby areas experienced misty weather on Monday morning and cold day conditions are predicted to prevail during the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The Met Office said shallow fog limited visibility to 1,000 metres until 9 am.
According to the weather department, Ayodhya is likely to experience 'cold day' conditions on Monday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 15 to 17 degrees Celsius.
The "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm and is expected to end by 1 pm. The prime minister will then address a gathering of more than 7,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities, at the venue.
The IMD launched a dedicated webpage on Thursday to provide weather-related information for Ayodhya and nearby areas.
The webpage contains information on all weather parameters, including temperature, precipitation, humidity, and wind patterns in major languages spoken worldwide, such as Hindi, English, Urdu, Chinese, French, and Spanish.
Weather information for Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Lucknow, and New Delhi, among other important places, is available on the webpage. A weather bulletin, containing a seven-day forecast and sunrise and sunset timings, is also available to users in both Hindi and English.
According to the weather office, 'very dense fog' is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 'dense' is between 51 and 200 metres, 'moderate' is between 201 and 500 metres, and 'shallow' is between 501 and 1,000 metres.
A 'cold day' is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius below normal, and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees below normal. A 'severe cold day' is when the maximum is 6.5 degrees Celsius or more below normal.
(With inputs from agencies)
- 22 Jan 2024 3:41 AM GMT
#WATCH | Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar leaves from Mumbai for Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the pranpratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple. pic.twitter.com/fGUFFrfGGa— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
- 22 Jan 2024 3:41 AM GMT
#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Singer Kailash Kher sings a few lines for Lord Ram, on pranpratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple. pic.twitter.com/7QWqju4M78— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
- 22 Jan 2024 3:40 AM GMT
"I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of India on the occasion of Ram Mandir Pranpratishtha. This is a historic moment for devotees across the world. I am excited for the darshan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya..," tweets Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel to India pic.twitter.com/nZz93QsknJ— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
- 22 Jan 2024 3:40 AM GMT
Celebrations at Times Square
Indian diaspora illuminated Times Square, New York to celebrate the Pran Prathistha ceremony at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya.— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
(Pics: Consulate General of India, New York's 'X' account) pic.twitter.com/Y4Vq3TmAri
- 22 Jan 2024 3:39 AM GMT
'I feel Lord Hanuman has personally invited me': Actor Chiranjeevi leaves for Ayodhya
"That is really great. Overwhelming. We feel it's a rare opportunity. I feel Lord Hanuman who is my deity, has personally invited me...We are so fortunate to witness this pranpratishta," says actor Chiranjeevi while departing for Ayodhya.
- 22 Jan 2024 3:36 AM GMT
#WATCH | Telangana | Actor Ram Charan leaves from Hyderabad for Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh as Ayodhya Ram Temple pranpratishtha ceremony to take place today.— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
He says, "It's a long wait, we are all very honoured to be there." pic.twitter.com/6F4oBZylS8
- 22 Jan 2024 3:35 AM GMT
#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Artists perform folk dance, ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple, today. pic.twitter.com/tBAzaesS71— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
- 22 Jan 2024 3:35 AM GMT
#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Morning visuals from Ram Janmabhoomi premises ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple, today. pic.twitter.com/qIRiYVgnei— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024