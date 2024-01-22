LIVE | Ayodhya readies for consecration ceremony of ‘Ram Lalla’; guests start arriving

The most-awaited day is here, and a bedecked Ayodhya is all set to host the historical inauguration of the Ram temple.

While Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath already reached the city on Sunday night, Prime Minster Narendra Modi, who will participate in the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in the temple, is expected to arrive by Monday (January 22) noon.

Modi on Sunday said that he was confident that the “historic moment will further enrich Indian heritage and culture and take our development journey to new heights."

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla – the childhood form of Lord Ram – is slated to begin at 12.20 pm and wrap up by 1 pm.

The event will be attended by people from all walks of life, including representatives of major spiritual and religious sects of the country, representatives of various tribal communities and prominent personalities Following this, Modi will address a gathering of 7,000 people. “The prime minister will also interact with ‘shramjeevis’ associated with the construction of the temple," a member of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is in charge of the construction and management of the Ram temple, said. Modi will also visit Kuber Tila, where an ancient Shiv temple has been restored. He will perform a 'pooja' there, the member said.

A multi-layer security cover is in place in Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony, with 10,000 CCTV cameras and drones equipped with artificial intelligence keeping an eye on the movement of people and police personnel in plain clothes deployed at the venue. Movable barriers with barbed wires attached to them can be spotted at every prominent crossroad in the temple city, as police use them to regulate traffic, especially during VVIP movements. Multiple NDRF teams trained to tackle chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attacks, drowning incidents and disasters like earthquakes have been deployed.

While more than 7,000 people are on the list of invitees for the event, the select list features 506 A-listers. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, and sporting icon Sachin Tendulkar are among the prominent people invited to the event. Those attending the Pran Prathishtha also include people linked to the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation. Almost all opposition leaders invited to the ceremony have declined to be in attendance, with the Congress calling it a "BJP-RSS event".

Celebrations for the event have already begun across the country with people lighting diyas, playing Ram bhajans and taking out religious processions with people and children dressed as Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman.

From Washington DC to Paris to Sydney, events have been also planned in various parts of the world by either the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) or Hindu diaspora groups. Fourteen couples from various parts of India will be the 'yajmaans' (hosts) for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the new 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla. The idol was sculpted by Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj and was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple last Thursday.

The Ram temple has been decorated with "rich stocks" of flowers and special lights and the entire city is drenched in religious fervour. Streetlights on flyovers have been decorated with artwork depicting Lord Ram as well as cut-outs of bow and arrow, and ornamental lampposts carry designs themed on the traditional "Ramanandi tilak".

