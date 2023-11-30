The Federal
The results of the exit polls are crucial as they will give valuable insight into the voting trend ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. File photo: PTI

LIVE: Exit polls predict edge for Cong in Chhattisgarh, Telangana; advantage BJP in MP, Rajasthan

Mizoram likely to witness close contest between ZPM and MNF

30 Nov 2023 12:43 PM GMT  (Updated:2023-11-30 14:29:20.0)

Most exit polls on Thursday (November 30) predicted an edge to the Congress in Chhattisgarh and Telangana while forecasting that it would be advantage BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Pollsters also indicated that in Mizoram, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is locked in a close race with the Mizo National Front (MNF) with the Congress and the BJP lagging well behind.

While the BJP is in power in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly, the Congress is ruling Rajasthan (200) and Chhattisgarh (90). In Telangana, the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has been in power for 10 years and in Mizoram, the MNF is in government.

Elections to the five states took place between November 7-November 30 and the counting of votes would take place on December 3.

The Federal is holding a discussion with a panel of experts. Watch it here.


The Federal's poll coverage

The Federal has been covering the five assembly elections extensively. Our correspondents Puneet Nicholas Yadav, Gyan Verma, Jinka Nagaraju, Neelu Vyas and Nisha P Sekar toured Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana to get ground reports – speaking to leaders, and listening to the common man.

You can read it all here.

Live Updates

2023-11-30 12:43:13
