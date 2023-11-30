LIVE: Exit polls predict edge for Cong in Chhattisgarh, Telangana; advantage BJP in MP, Rajasthan

Most exit polls on Thursday (November 30) predicted an edge to the Congress in Chhattisgarh and Telangana while forecasting that it would be advantage BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Pollsters also indicated that in Mizoram, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is locked in a close race with the Mizo National Front (MNF) with the Congress and the BJP lagging well behind.

While the BJP is in power in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly, the Congress is ruling Rajasthan (200) and Chhattisgarh (90). In Telangana, the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has been in power for 10 years and in Mizoram, the MNF is in government.

Elections to the five states took place between November 7-November 30 and the counting of votes would take place on December 3.

