Iran-Israel conflict LIVE: Israel warns of prolonged war, tough days
To eliminate a threat of this scale against such an enemy, we must be ready for a long campaign, says Israeli military chief
Despite diplomatic efforts by European nations, Israel’s military has cautioned that its war with Iran could extend indefinitely, as fighting entered a second week with no end in sight. Israeli forces struck targets in Tehran and other locations, while an Iranian missile attack injured dozens in the coastal city of Haifa.
The Israeli military reported that its aircraft destroyed Iranian surface-to-air missiles in southern Iran and eliminated a group of commanders overseeing missile operations.
In retaliation, Iran launched an unusual daytime barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel, setting off nationwide air raid sirens.
Brace for tough days, warns military chief
Israel’s military chief, Lt Gen Eyal Zamir, urged the public to brace for "difficult days" ahead, indicating a long conflict, as per a Guardian report.
"To eliminate a threat of this scale against such an enemy, we must be ready for a long campaign," Zamir said on Friday. "With each passing day, our operational freedom grows, while the enemy’s diminishes."
Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, said: “We will not stop. Not until Iran’s nuclear threat is dismantled, not until its war machine is disarmed, not until our people and yours are safe.”
Live Updates
- 21 Jun 2025 7:39 AM IST
Putin says he has reached out to Iran and Israel
President Vladimir Putin has said he has secured Israel's pledge to safeguard Russian personnel at Iran's Russia-built nuclear power plant and that he has reached out to both sides to try to end the week-old war.
Answering questions on a variety of issues at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin also warned Ukraine that it could lose more territory if it keeps rejecting Russia's conditions for peace.
Putin said Russia has proposed "some ideas” for a possible settlement between Iran and Israel that are currently being discussed.
He said Moscow asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to ensure the security of Russian personnel who are working to construct two more reactors at the nuclear power plant in Iran's port of Bushehr and that he also raised the issue with US President Donald Trump.
“Prime Minister Netanyahu has agreed with that, and President Trump has promised to support our legitimate demands,” Putin said.
But he strongly rejected allegations that Moscow has failed to back its ally, Tehran, saying the Kremlin has maintained good ties with both Iran and Israel. He noted that Israel is home to nearly 2 million people from Russia and other former Soviet nations, “a factor that we always have taken into account".
At the same time, Putin said, Russia has always met its obligations to Iran, adding that Moscow has firmly backed Tehran's right for the peaceful use of nuclear energy.
He voiced concern about the spiralling conflict, saying we “are strongly worried about what's going on around the Iranian nuclear facilities and possible consequences”.
Asked about Moscow's goals in Ukraine, Putin said the Russian military is moving to extend a buffer zone in Ukraine's Sumy region following a Ukrainian incursion last year into Russia's neighbouring Kursk region.
- 21 Jun 2025 7:36 AM IST
Tulsi Gabbard was wrong on Iran, says Trump
President Donald Trump has said that his director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, was “wrong” when she previously said that the US believed Iran wasn't building a nuclear weapon, and he suggested that it would be “very hard to stop” Israel's strikes on Iran in order to negotiate a possible ceasefire.
Trump has recently taken a more aggressive public stance toward Tehran as he's sought more time to weigh whether to attack Iran by striking its well-defended Fordo uranium enrichment facility. Buried under a mountain, the facility is believed to be out of the reach of all but America's “bunker-buster” bombs.
After landing in New Jersey for an evening fundraiser for his super political action committee on Friday, Trump was asked about Gabbard's comments to Congress in March that US spy agencies believed that Iran wasn't working on nuclear warheads.
The president responded, “Well then, my intelligence community is wrong. Who in the intelligence community said that?” Informed that it had been Gabbard, Trump said, “She's wrong.” In a subsequent post on X, Gabbard said her testimony was taken out of context “as a way to manufacture division”.
“America has intelligence that Iran is at the point that it can produce a nuclear weapon within weeks to months, if they decide to finalise the assembly,” she wrote. “President Trump has been clear that can't happen, and I agree.” Still, disavowing Gabbard's previous assessment came a day after the White House said Trump would decide within two weeks whether the US military would get directly involved in the conflict between Israel and Iran. It said seeking additional time was “based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future”.