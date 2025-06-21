Iran-Israel conflict LIVE: Israel warns of prolonged war, tough days

Despite diplomatic efforts by European nations, Israel’s military has cautioned that its war with Iran could extend indefinitely, as fighting entered a second week with no end in sight. Israeli forces struck targets in Tehran and other locations, while an Iranian missile attack injured dozens in the coastal city of Haifa.

The Israeli military reported that its aircraft destroyed Iranian surface-to-air missiles in southern Iran and eliminated a group of commanders overseeing missile operations.

In retaliation, Iran launched an unusual daytime barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel, setting off nationwide air raid sirens.

Brace for tough days, warns military chief

Israel’s military chief, Lt Gen Eyal Zamir, urged the public to brace for "difficult days" ahead, indicating a long conflict, as per a Guardian report.

"To eliminate a threat of this scale against such an enemy, we must be ready for a long campaign," Zamir said on Friday. "With each passing day, our operational freedom grows, while the enemy’s diminishes."

Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, said: “We will not stop. Not until Iran’s nuclear threat is dismantled, not until its war machine is disarmed, not until our people and yours are safe.”

Also Read: Trump, Netanyahu acting in tandem to subdue Iran?

Also Read: West’s domination of the rest at the core of Israel’s attack on Iran



