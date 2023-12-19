The Federal
LIVE Mitchell Starc 5 wickets India vs Australia 2nd ODI
x
Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in IPL history. File photo: PTI

IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Mitchell Starc wins record Rs 24.75 crore bid

In all, 332 players will go under the hammer at the IPL 2024 auction. There are 77 slots to be filled up.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
The Federal
19 Dec 2023 7:31 AM GMT  (Updated:2023-12-19 10:18:11.0)

Hello and welcome to The Federal's live coverage of the IPL 2024 players' auction in Dubai. For the first time, the IPL auction is being held abroad. Coco-Cola Arena is the venue for the auction in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In all, 332 players will go under the hammer at the IPL 2024 auction. There are 77 slots to be filled up. All 10 franchises will be looking for some good buys. Follow all the action from the IPL auction, live, here.

Live Updates

2023-12-19 07:31:22
>Load More
CricketIPLIPL 2024IPL Auction
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X