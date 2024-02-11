India vs Australia, Live Updates, U-19 World Cup final: Tiwari's double-strike jolts Australia
India are eyeing their sixth World Cup trophy. So far in the tournament in South Africa, they are unbeaten.
Hello and welcome to The Federal's live coverage of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup final in Benoni, South Africa. It is India vs Australia on the big day today (February 11). India, who are unbeaten in the tournament, are favourties to win their sixth World Cup trophy.
Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first. Follow live scores, live updates of the U-19 World Cup final here.
Live Updates
2024-02-11 07:47:30
- 11 Feb 2024 9:35 AM GMT
Naman Tiwari strikes twice
Australia 99/3 in 22.5 overs. Naman Tiwari dismisses Hugh Weibgen (48) and Harry Dixon (42) in successive overs.
- 11 Feb 2024 8:43 AM GMT
Australia 45/1 in 10 overs.
A sedate start by Australia. They have lost 1 wicket.
- 11 Feb 2024 8:16 AM GMT
WICKET - Raj Limbani strikesSam Konstas b Limbani 0. Australia 16/1 in 3rd over.
