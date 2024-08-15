Independence Day LIVE | Capable of making India developed nation by 2047, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (August 15) said 'Viksit Bharat 2047' are not mere words, they are reflection of resolve and dreams of 140 crore people.

Addressing the nation after unfurling the national flag at the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort in Delhi to mark the country's 78th Independence Day, PM Modi said, “We are capable of making India developed nation by 2047 with our resolve.” He said, "We are proud that we carry the blood of the 40 crore people who had uprooted the colonial rule from India...Today, we are 140 crore people, if we resolve and move together in one direction, then we can become 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 by overcoming all obstacles in the way."



The prime minister said, "Today is the day to pay tributes to the uncountable 'Azadi ke deewane' who made sacrifices for the nation. This country is indebted to them."



Delhi Police has heightened security measures for Independence Day celebrations, deploying over 10,000 personnel across the city. Additionally, 700 AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras have been installed in central and New Delhi. These cameras have high-resolution pan-tilt-zoom features, allowing identification of a person from a distance, officials said.



The police also issued a traffic advisory informing the public about route closures and diversions around the Red Fort. Traffic movement will be restricted around the Red Fort area for the security and convenience of attendees, they said.

Since August 1, flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including paragliders, UAVs, hot air balloons and small-powered aircraft, has been prohibited across the city.

Security was further intensified with the sealing of all borders of the national capital for the entry of commercial and heavy vehicles, the officials said.

Commandos, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, anti-sabotage units and SWAT teams have been deployed at various strategic locations in the city, they said.

Over 3,000 traffic police personnel will also manage traffic at major junctions across the city and on roads connecting the borders to the Red Fort, they said



Around 6,000 special guests representing diverse sections of Indian society, including youth, tribal communities, farmers, women, and beneficiaries of various government schemes, have been invited to witness the ceremony this year.



