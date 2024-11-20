Live: NDA set to capture Maharashtra, Jharkhand: Exit polls

Voting concluded for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections on Wednesday evening (November 20). At least three exit polls have predicted a clean sweep for NDA in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Catch all the latest updates on our Live below.

The votes for both state Assemblies will be counted on Saturday (November 23).

Three exit polls have predicted Mahayuti to retain power in Maharashtra.

On Wednesday, polling was held from 7 am to 6 pm in a single phase in all 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra. The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is vying to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine is hoping for a strong comeback.

In the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP contested 149 seats, and the Shiv Sena was in the fray in 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP fielded candidates in 59 constituencies.

In the Opposition’s MVA combine, the Congress fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) has put up 86 candidates.

For the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, voting was held in two phases – on November 13 (43 seats) and on Wednesday (38 seats).

The ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc is seeking to retain power riding on its welfare schemes, while the BJP-headed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is trying to wrest it.

