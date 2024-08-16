LIVE | 3-phase Assembly elections in J&K on Sept 18, 25, Oct 1; Haryana to vote on Oct 1; counting on Oct 4

The Federal
CEC Rajiv Kumar in a file photo

There is a lot of eagerness among J&K voters to participate in the elections, says Rajiv Kumar

16 Aug 2024 9:29 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-08-16 10:44:33)

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Friday (August 16) announced the dates for elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.

Elections will be held in three phases in J&K, on September 18, September 25 and October 1. Haryana will vote in one phase, on October 1.

Votes will be counted for both the states on October 4.




The dates for Maharashtra Assembly elections, which will also be held before the year-end, were not announced today.

The terms of the legislative Assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra end on November 3 and November 26, respectively. The Supreme Court has set a September 30 deadline for Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

The EC visited Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana recently to oversee the poll preparedness but is yet to visit Maharashtra.

