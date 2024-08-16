LIVE | 3-phase Assembly elections in J&K on Sept 18, 25, Oct 1; Haryana to vote on Oct 1; counting on Oct 4
There is a lot of eagerness among J&K voters to participate in the elections, says Rajiv Kumar
The Election Commission of India (EC) on Friday (August 16) announced the dates for elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.
Elections will be held in three phases in J&K, on September 18, September 25 and October 1. Haryana will vote in one phase, on October 1.
Votes will be counted for both the states on October 4.
The dates for Maharashtra Assembly elections, which will also be held before the year-end, were not announced today.
The terms of the legislative Assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra end on November 3 and November 26, respectively. The Supreme Court has set a September 30 deadline for Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.
The EC visited Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana recently to oversee the poll preparedness but is yet to visit Maharashtra.
Live Updates
- 16 Aug 2024 10:44 AM GMT
Maharashtra polls not feasible now: CEC
Rajiv Kumar justified not announcing the poll schedule by Maharashtra, attributing it to inadequate availability of security forces due to their deployment for the J&K polls.
The CEC said that in 2019, when elections were held simultaneously for Maharashtra and Haryana, the Assembly election in J&K "was not a factor".
Since the EC had to keep the Supreme Court's deadline of September 30 for the J&K election, the Commission will first conduct polls in J&K, where a huge deployment of forces for the polls and the ongoing Amarnath Yatra is needed, and in Haryana. The CEC has hinted that the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly polls may be held simultaneously later this year.
Likewise, byelections for 46 assembly constituencies and the Wayanad parliamentary constituency will be held later. The Commission said that as Wayanad is still recovering from the landslide tragedy and states such as Bihar and Assam, where several assembly bypolls are due, are grappling with flood-like situations, the bypolls are not being held along with the J&K and Haryana Assembly polls.
- 16 Aug 2024 10:34 AM GMT
Bypolls to 46 assembly seats will also be announced in due course: CEC Rajiv Kumar.
- 16 Aug 2024 10:33 AM GMT
No Wayanad bypoll now, says CEC Rajiv Kumar.
Bypoll in Wayanad parliamentary seat cannot be held right now due to natural disaster there, polling will happen on time, says CEC Rajiv Kumar.
Meanwhile, Priyanka (in picture) is the Congress candidate in Wayanad
- 16 Aug 2024 10:01 AM GMT
J&K elections will be held in 3 phases, says Rajiv Kumar - September 18, 25, and October 1.
Haryana will vote on October 1.
The results will be announced on October 4.
- 16 Aug 2024 9:56 AM GMT
Security for all candidates in J&K
There won't be any discrimination when it comes to providing security to candidates in the J&K election, says Rajiv Kumar.
- 16 Aug 2024 9:47 AM GMT
Meetings held with political parties in J&K: CEC
Rajiv Kumar said the EC has held meetings with political parties in J&K as part of the preparations.
The UT will see 3.7 lakh first-time voters this time, he added.
- 16 Aug 2024 9:40 AM GMT
'J&K chose ballot over bullets during LS elections'
J&K chose ballot over bullets during the recent Lok Sabha elections, said Rajiv Kumar.