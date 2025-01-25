LIVE: Trump visits fire-ravaged areas: 'Get rid of FEMA, it's too slow'

US President Donald Trump on Friday (January 24) toured the fire-ravaged Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles, shaking hands with firefighters and talking to a few residents, surveying the extent of destruction.

The new President walked through a neighbourhood of levelled homes and scorched trees and firefighters presented him with a white fire helmet, emblazoned with the number 47 on the front and side.

Trump expressed his shock at the devastation and promised to work closely with local authorities to support the victims.

'Get rid of FEMA, too slow'

Earlier, Trump said he was considering “getting rid of” the Federal Emergency Management Agency, offering the latest sign of how he is weighing sweeping changes to the nation's central organization for responding to disasters.

Instead of having federal financial assistance flow through FEMA, the Republican president said Washington could provide money directly to the states. He made the comments while visiting North Carolina, which is still recovering months after Hurricane Helene, on the first trip of his second term.

“FEMA has been a very big disappointment," the Republican president said. “It's very bureaucratic. And it's very slow." Trump said Michael Whatley, a North Carolina native and chair of the Republican National Committee, would help coordinate recovery efforts in the state, where frustrations over the federal response have lingered. Although Whatley does not hold an official government position, Trump said he would be “very much in charge.”

The president emphasized his desire to help North Carolina, a battleground state that's voted for him in all of his presidential campaigns.

According to reports, Trump also visited Swannanoa to meet with those affected by Hurricane Helene. As the victims shared their experiences of the devastating storm, Trump blamed Joe Biden for the disaster.







