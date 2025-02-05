Live | Delhi Assembly election: Rahul, Jaishankar among early voters
Over 1.56 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots on Wednesday
Voting began in Delhi in all 70 Assembly constituencies today (February 5). The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing a third straight term, while the BJP and the Congress are looking at a resurgence.
Over 1.56 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the Delhi Assembly election from 7 am onwards on Wednesday.
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were among the early voters in Delhi.
Over 13,000 polling stations
Voting is taking place across 13,766 polling stations to decide the fates of 699 candidates in a contest that could reshape the political landscape of the capital.
Led by Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP is seeking a third straight term, banking on its governance record and welfare schemes. On the other hand, the BJP is making a determined push to reclaim the capital after more than 25 years.
The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years in a row till 2013, is striving to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the previous two elections.
Counting on Saturday
Polling will continue until 6 pm under tight security arrangements.
The Election Commission has deployed 220 companies of paramilitary forces, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 home guards to ensure peaceful voting. Nearly 3,000 polling booths have been identified as sensitive, and special security arrangements, including drone surveillance, have been made at some of these locations.
The counting of votes will take place on Saturday (February 8).
- 5 Feb 2025 9:12 AM IST
Kejriwal: 'Hooliganism will lose, Delhi will win'
In a post on X, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal wrote in Hindi, "Dear Delhiites, today is the day to vote. Your vote is not just a button, it is the foundation of your children's bright future. It is an opportunity to provide good schools, excellent hospitals and a respectable life to every family. Today we have to defeat the politics of lies, hatred and fear and make truth, development and honesty win. Vote yourself and also inspire your family, friends and neighbours. Hooliganism will lose, Delhi will win."
- 5 Feb 2025 8:47 AM IST
Kharge: 'Your one vote will prove to be a symbol of change in Delhi'
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in a post in Hindi on X, wrote, "The voting process has started in Delhi Assembly elections. I appeal to the respected people of Delhi to cast their valuable vote. Your one vote will prove to be a symbol of change in Delhi.
"If Delhi has to move forward on the path of development like before, then choose those people who have really worked for Delhi. They have not cheated you by making false promises. Those who have not taken even a single step for broken roads, dirty water, garbage everywhere and polluted air and only made excuses, you have to think how much they care about you before pressing the button on the EVM. Those who only want to hold on to power by doing fake wrestling are not the rightful owners of your vote.
"Delhi's brotherhood, harmony, its prosperity, well-being, and all-inclusive development are paramount. You should choose the one who put Delhi on the path of progress.
"I urge our youth, especially those who are voting for the first time, to welcome this festival of democracy and definitely take part in voting. Every need will be fulfilled, Development of Delhi is necessary."