Live | Delhi Assembly election: Rahul, Jaishankar among early voters

Voting began in Delhi in all 70 Assembly constituencies today (February 5). The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing a third straight term, while the BJP and the Congress are looking at a resurgence.

Over 1.56 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the Delhi Assembly election from 7 am onwards on Wednesday.

Also read: ‘AAP-da’: Day before Delhi voting, Modi targets Kejriwal in Parliament

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were among the early voters in Delhi.

Over 13,000 polling stations

Voting is taking place across 13,766 polling stations to decide the fates of 699 candidates in a contest that could reshape the political landscape of the capital.

Led by Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP is seeking a third straight term, banking on its governance record and welfare schemes. On the other hand, the BJP is making a determined push to reclaim the capital after more than 25 years.

Also read: On poll eve, Kejriwal meets EC, claims Delhi Police intimidated voters

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years in a row till 2013, is striving to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the previous two elections.

Counting on Saturday

Polling will continue until 6 pm under tight security arrangements.

The Election Commission has deployed 220 companies of paramilitary forces, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 home guards to ensure peaceful voting. Nearly 3,000 polling booths have been identified as sensitive, and special security arrangements, including drone surveillance, have been made at some of these locations.

The counting of votes will take place on Saturday (February 8).