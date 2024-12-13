Constitution debate LIVE | Stage set for BJP-Congress face-off in Lok Sabha

Torn by a BJP-Congress war over alleged Sonia Gandhi-George Soros links and the US’ Adani indictment in the recent days, the Lok Sabha will on Friday (December 13) witness a rare and landmark debate on the Constitution to mark the 75th year of its adoption.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will get the ball rolling for the BJP. The discussions will continue on Saturday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate in the Lower House. During the debate, 12 to 15 MPs from the ruling party and its allies, including JDS boss and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde, former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Manjhi, and the LJP's Shambhavi Choudhary will also speak.



BJP to target Congress over Emergency

Sources said the BJP is expected to target the Congress over the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.



The BJP’s offensive against the Congress will likely carry echoes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scathing attack on the Congress six months back to mark 49 years of Emergency when he accused the grand old party of having “disregarded every democratic principle and made the nation into a jail... just to cling to power”. “Those who imposed Emergency have no right to profess their love for our Constitution,” he thundered.

Ahead of the two-day debate, Prime Minister Modi held a strategy meet, which was attended among others by Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh besides BJP president JP Nadda.



Possibility of all-out verbal war

Both the BJP and the Congress have issued a three line whip for all its Lok Sabha members to be present in the House on December 13 and 14.

The BJP and the Congress have traded allegations over the last week over alleged links of the opposition party to US billionaire George Soros and bribery charges against the Adani Group. The ongoing commotion is likely to steer narratives during the debate. Some lawmakers from the ruling and Opposition sides didn’t rule out the possibility of the debate on the Constitution turning into an all-out verbal war between the two sides.

As per the listed agenda of the Lok Sabha, there will be a “Special discussion on the 75th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution of India”. The discussions will begin after the Question Hour, which is also listed in the agenda of the Lower House.



Priyanka may open debate for Oppn

The Opposition Congress also held a strategy meeting at the party headquarters here which was attended by party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi besides other senior leaders, including KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, to plan for the strategy in Parliament for the upcoming week.

While Rahul Gandhi was likely to start the discussion on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha on behalf of the opposition as LoP, some leaders pointed to a change of strategy and said that Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may open the debate for the Opposition camp which would be her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha.

Kharge will start the debate from the opposition side in the Rajya Sabha. The Rajya Sabha will hold the debate on December 16 and 17, and Prime Minister Modi is expected to reply to it on Tuesday in the Upper House.



(With agency inputs)