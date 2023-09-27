Asian Games Live | India’s women shooters win 2 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze
India continued to win medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games in China on Wednesday (September 27).
Shooter Sift Kaur Samra had the distinction of winning India’s first individual gold medal at the Asian Games in the 50m rifle 3 positions event (prone, kneeling, and standing). She even won it with a score that beat the World and Asian Games records.
Esha Singh, 18, bagged a silver in the women’s individual 25m pistol event.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian triumvirate of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, and Rhythm Sangwan fired in tandem to win the gold medal in the women's 25m pistol team event.
The trio of Ashi Chouksey, Manini Koushik, and Sift Kaur Samra grabbed the silver medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team final.
Ashi Chouksey managed to clinch the bronze in the women’s individual 50m rifle 3 positions event, in which her compatriot Sift Kaur Samra won the gold.
With these, India have won 21 medals, including five gold, six silver, and 10 bronze.
As the day’s competitions came to a close on Tuesday (September 26), India stood sixth in the medals tally, with the heavyweights China and South Korea leading the fray with 95 and 45 medals respectively.
India’s equestrian team won a gold in the team dressage event after a 41-year long wait.
Live Updates
- 27 Sep 2023 9:37 AM GMT
Men's Tennis: Sumit Nagal crashes out in quarters
Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal, seeded fifth, faced a tough challenge in the men's singles quarter-final at the Asian Games 2023. He lost the match to top seed Zhang Zhizhen of China with a score of 6-7, 6-1, 6-2. Despite winning the tie-breaker in the first set, Nagal couldn't maintain the same level of play as Zhang.
- 27 Sep 2023 9:31 AM GMT
Anant Jeet Singh Naruka secures silver medal in skeet shooting
In the men's skeet shooting final at the Asian Games 2023, India's Anant Jeet Singh Naruka displayed remarkable accuracy, hitting 58 out of 60 targets, earning himself a well-deserved silver medal.
- 27 Sep 2023 8:53 AM GMT
India's David Beckham advances to the quarterfinals of the men's track cycling sprint event
Indian cyclist David Beckham Elkatohchoongo secured the top position on the timesheet during the men's sprint 1/8 final repechage heat 1, earning him a spot in the quarterfinals at the Asian Games 2023. Tomorrow, at 7:48 AM IST, David Beckham will compete in the quarterfinals. Unfortunately, earlier in the competition, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam was eliminated in the 1/16 repechage round.
- 27 Sep 2023 8:50 AM GMT
India clinch equestrian team dressage gold at Asian Games
India claimed the team dressage gold in equestrian sport at the Asian Games here on Tuesday, breaking a 41-year-old jinx at the continental event. The team comprising Divyakriti Singh astride Adrenalin Firfod, Hriday Vipul Chhed (Chemxpro Emerald) and Anush Agarwalla (Etro) aggregated 209.205 percentage points on way to the top podium finish.
- 27 Sep 2023 8:49 AM GMT
Men's 3x3 team basketball team win against Macao China
In an impressive performance at the Asian Games 2023, the Indian men's 3x3 basketball team secured a convincing 21-12 victory against Macao China in their Pool C match. Sahaji Pratap Singh Sekhon of India led the scoring charts with an impressive 10 points in the match.
- 27 Sep 2023 8:47 AM GMT
Women's epee fencing team defeated in the quarterfinals
In a challenging quarter-final match at the Asian Games 2023, the Indian women's epee team faced a 45-25 defeat against the Republic of Korea. Unfortunately, neither Taniksha Khatri, Ena Arora, nor Jyotika Dutta managed to secure a victory in the relays against the top-seeded Korean fencers. With this loss, India's fencing campaign at Hangzhou has come to an end.
- 27 Sep 2023 8:44 AM GMT
Sift Kaur Samra clinches gold medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions women's individual final
In a remarkable achievement at the Asian Games 2023, Indian shooter Sift Kaur Samra secured the gold medal in the women's individual final for the 50m rifle 3 positions, triumphing by an impressive margin of 7.3 points. The 22-year-old shooter achieved a historic total score of 469.6 points, setting a new world record for the event.
Ashi Chouksey clinched the bronze medal with a final score of 451.9 points. She had been in contention for the silver medal but ultimately yielded to China's Zhang Qiongyue during the standing elimination round.
- 27 Sep 2023 8:42 AM GMT
Esha Singh bags silver in Women's 25 Metre Air Pistol individual event
