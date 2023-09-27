Asian Games Live | India’s women shooters win 2 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze

India continued to win medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games in China on Wednesday (September 27).

Shooter Sift Kaur Samra had the distinction of winning India’s first individual gold medal at the Asian Games in the 50m rifle 3 positions event (prone, kneeling, and standing). She even won it with a score that beat the World and Asian Games records.

Esha Singh, 18, bagged a silver in the women’s individual 25m pistol event.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian triumvirate of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, and Rhythm Sangwan fired in tandem to win the gold medal in the women's 25m pistol team event.

The trio of Ashi Chouksey, Manini Koushik, and Sift Kaur Samra grabbed the silver medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team final.

Ashi Chouksey managed to clinch the bronze in the women’s individual 50m rifle 3 positions event, in which her compatriot Sift Kaur Samra won the gold.

With these, India have won 21 medals, including five gold, six silver, and 10 bronze.