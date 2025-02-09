Withdrawal from key Gaza corridor begins under ceasefire deal: Israel

Tel Aviv, Feb 9 (AP) An Israeli official said Sunday that Israeli forces have begun withdrawing from a key Gaza corridor, part of a ceasefire deal with Hamas that is moving ahead.

Israel agreed as part of the truce to remove its forces from the Netzarim corridor, a strip of land that bisects northern Gaza from the south. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorised to discuss troop movement with the media.

At the start of the ceasefire, Israel began allowing Palestinians to cross Netzarim to head to their homes in the war-battered north and the withdrawal of forces from the area will fulfil another commitment to the deal.

It was not clear how many troops Israel had withdrawn on Sunday. (AP)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)