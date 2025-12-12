WhatsApp's year-end gifts: Innovative notes for missed calls, better Meta AI images

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp is set to end 2025 with some major new features, with a primary focus on making the upcoming holiday season more fun-filled and convenient. The company has revealed a new series of updates pertaining to calls, chats, AI tools, and Status, a significant number of which are currently being deployed to users globally.

Also read: Kerala actress assault case: Pulsar Suni, 5 others get 20-year prison sentence

WhatsApp said on its blog on Thursday (December 11), “We’re introducing another bundle of features just in time for the holidays. This edition is packed with exciting new updates, including missed call messages, fun Status stickers, improved Meta AI image generation, and more - making it easier than ever to connect with those who matter most.”

Bye-bye voicemails

In calls, voicemails are being replaced with a new feature that lets users record a voice or video note with one tap when a call is missed. This allows for quick, non-intrusive follow-ups. Voice chats will now support reactions, enabling users to share a quick response without interrupting the conversation. One can also react during a voice chat under the new features, by sharing a quick 'cheers!', without hurting the conversation.

For group calls, a speaker spotlight feature automatically prioritises the active speaker, making it easier to follow discussions.

Also read: SIM binding rules will disrupt WhatsApp use; no fix for major scams, says expert

The chatting experience also sees significant enhancements to Meta AI image creation, incorporating model capabilities from Midjourney and Flux for better quality holiday greetings and images. Users can also animate any photo into a short video using Meta AI for added festivity.

Something new for desktop users

Desktop users gain a new, centralised media tab for easily searching documents, links, and media across all chats. Additionally, link previews have been cleaned up to streamline long URLs and maintain chat flow.

Also read: Made-in-India messaging app 'Arattai' tops app store charts, overtakes WhatsApp

The updates also introduce new stickers on Status, allowing for expressions like adding music lyrics and interactive elements. Questions on Channels is also being started, giving admins a better way to engage their audience and get real-time responses.

While WhatsApp has announced that additional features will be introduced shortly; however, this holiday package already offers one of the year's most enjoyable and practical sets of updates.