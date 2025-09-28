Vietnam braces for fast-advancing Typhoon Bualoi, evacuates thousands and shuts airports

Hanoi, Sep 28 (AP) Vietnam evacuated thousands of people from central and northern provinces Sunday as Typhoon Bualoi raced toward the country faster than expected with landfall forecast later in the day.

The storm was expected to bring winds of up to 133 kph (83 mph), storm surges of more than a metre (3.2 feet) and heavy rains that could trigger flash floods and landslides.

At 4 am Sunday, Vietnam's weather agency said Bualoi was about 200 kilometres (124 miles) east of central Vietnam and moving northwest. It was expected to make landfall around 6 pm between Quang Tri and Nghe An provinces.

Authorities banned fishing boats from going to sea in northern and central regions and ordered evacuations in vulnerable areas by 5 pm Sunday. State media reported Da Nang planned to relocate more than 210,000 people, while Hue prepared to move more than 32,000 coastal residents to safer ground.

The Civil Aviation Authority said operations were suspended at four coastal airports, including Danang International Airport, with several flights rescheduled.

Heavy rains have drenched central provinces since Saturday night. In Hue, floods swamped low-lying streets, storms ripped roofs off three houses, and at least one person was reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters.

In neighbouring Quang Tri province, a fishing boat sank and another was stranded while seeking shelter. Eight people have been rescued while efforts were still underway to reach three others at sea, state media said.

Forecasters warned of more heavy rain through October 1, raising risks of flooding and landslides in northern and central provinces.

Bualoi was the second major storm to threaten Asia in a week.

Typhoon Ragasa, one of the strongest to hit in years, caused at least 28 deaths in the northern Philippines and Taiwan, mostly drownings, before making landfall in China and dissipating Thursday over Vietnam.

Global warming is making storms like Wipha stronger and wetter, according to experts since warmer oceans provide tropical storms with more fuel, driving more intense winds, heavier rainfall, and shifting precipitation patterns across East Asia. (AP)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)