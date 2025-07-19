Vehicle rams into crowd in Los Angeles, 28 injured

At least 28 people were injured in Los Angeles after a vehicle drove into a crowd, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert early Saturday (July 19).

The incident that occurred in East Hollywood, Los Angeles, reportedly took place in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Up to five people are in critical condition, a further 8-10 in serious condition, and 10-15 in fair condition, the department said.

The details of the situation are still unclear, but the Fire Department said it had happened on Santa Monica Boulevard at 1.59 AM local time.