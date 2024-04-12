US urges China, other countries to intervene; stop Iran from attacking Israel

Even as Israel is on high alert following threats by Iran to avenge a strike in Syria in which seven people were killed, the US has urged China among other countries to dissuade Iran from launching a strike on Israel.

According to the US State Department, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently dialled his counterparts in Europe as well as China, Turkiye, and Saudi Arabia, and told them that “escalation is not in anyone’s interest and that countries should urge Iran not to escalate.”

Blinken also spoke with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant to assert the US’ “strong support for Israel” against threats by Iran, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Iran recently conveyed to Washington that it will retaliate against Israel’s attack on its embassy in Syria. Israel in response has said that its military is prepared to defend the country and strike back if Iran attacks it.

7 including 2 Iranian generals killed in embassy attack

Seven people including two generals of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards were killed when a strike, believed by the US to be conducted by Israel, levelled an Iranian diplomatic building in Damascus on April 1.

The White House on Thursday (April 11) claimed that it had already warned Iran about its threats to Israel.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday (April 10) re-asserted his government’s “ironclad” support for Israel despite his criticism for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the war in Gaza.

While the US has been urging China to take a proactive role in resolving the Israel-Hamas crisis, including exerting pressure on Iran which supports Hamas, Beijing has turned down the appeals, accusing Washington of being biased towards Israel.