US: Several injured as gunman opens fire at water park in Rochester Hills

Several people including an eight-year-old were wounded after a gunman fired shots at a splash pad in Rochester Hills, authorities said on Saturday (June 15).

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says there are “numerous wounded victims” after police were called for an active shooter. In a social media post, authorities said there was still an active crime scene and officers “potentially have the suspect contained nearby.”

Stephen Huber, a spokesperson for the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, told the Detroit News, “It's five shot and maybe six.”

Officials did not immediately provide additional information, and the condition of the victims wasn't immediately known.

Other reports said at least 10 persons were injured in the shooting incident.

Bryan K Barnett, the Mayor of Rochester Hills said the site of attack has been secured by police and the fire department is also at the scene.