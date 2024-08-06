US Presidential polls: Kamala Harris picks Minnesota Guv Tim Walz as running mate

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate on Tuesday (August 06). Walz, a progressive policy advocate and plain speaker, is seen as an asset in appealing to rural, white voters.

Walz, 60, a U.S. Army National Guard veteran and former teacher, was elected to a Republican-leaning district in the House of Representatives in 2006, serving 12 years before becoming governor of Minnesota in 2018. As Governor, he has promoted free school meals, climate change goals, middle-class tax cuts, and expanded paid leave.

Though a strong supporter of women's reproductive rights, Walz also defended agricultural interests and gun rights while representing a rural district. Harris, whose parents are immigrants from Jamaica and India, adds a popular Midwestern politician to her ticket. This will help bolster her chances in crucial states like Wisconsin and Michigan.

Walz's National Guard career and background as a high school football coach may appeal to voters not yet committed to Trump. Harris revived Democratic hopes after Biden, 81, ended his re-election bid. Walz, previously little known nationally, gained prominence with Harris's campaign and reportedly had the support of Nancy Pelosi.

Harris and Walz will face Trump and his running mate JD Vance on November 5. Walz has criticized Trump and Vance as "weird" and attacked their middle-class credentials, resonating with young voters.