US presidential debate: What Harris, Trump said about Gaza, Ukraine wars

In the presidential debate on September 10 at Philadelphia, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump made clear their views on the two hotspots in the world at present – the Israel-Hamas conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war. Here is what they said:

Israel-Hamas conflict

Donald Trump: The former president Donald Trump made a controversial statement that Israel would cease to exist in two years if Kamala Harris were to become the next president of the United States.

“She hates Israel. If she’s president, I believe that Israel will not exist within two years from now, and I’m pretty good at predictions,” said Trump.

“Oh, come on,” Harris was seen mouthing on her muted microphone when Trump said this.

He claimed that she avoided meeting Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, during a recent Congress speech “because she was attending a sorority party”.

He also made the claim that Harris hates the Arab population, and said her policies would lead to mega destruction affecting the Arabs, the Jewish people, and Israel itself, stating that “Israel will be gone”.

Trump asserted that the Israel-Hamas conflict “would have never happened in the first place” if he had been the president.

He also lashed out at the Biden administration for lifting the sanctions on Iran, and said it allowed Iran to get $300 billion and back terrorist groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis in Yemen.

Kamala Harris: The US Vice-President and Democratic candidate asserted Israel’s right to defend itself after Hamas “slaughtered thousands of Israelis”.

She acknowledged the loss of innocent lives, including “children, mothers” by Israel’s invasion of Gaza.

She also emphasised the need for a ceasefire and for the hostages to be freed by Hamas.

“What we know is that this war must end. And the way it will end is we need a ceasefire deal, and we need the hostages out,” said Harris.

Kamala Harris was clear that the way forward lies in a two-state solution, and that a comprehensive solution would be one that ensures security for “the Israeli people and Israel, and an equal measure for the Palestinians”.

She also reiterated her commitment to support Israel against external threats, especially Iran.

“I will always give Israel the ability to defend itself, in particular, as it relates to Iran, and any threat that Iran and its proxies pose to Israel,” stated Harris.

She also highlighted the need to rebuild Gaza, “where the Palestinians have security, self-determination, and the dignity they so rightly deserve”.

Russia-Ukraine war

Kamala Harris: She took a jibe at Trump, saying Russian president Putin “would have been sitting in Kyiv right now” if Trump had been the president. “He would eat you for lunch,” she said.

“The reason Trump says the war would be over in 24 hours is because he would just give it up. And that’s not who we are as Americans. We brought 50 countries together to support Ukraine in it is right to defence. And it’s because of this support that Ukraine still stands as a free country,” said Harris.

She claimed that Trump had said Putin could do whatever the hell he wants and go into Ukraine, and that the former president had “exchanged love letters with Kim Jong Un”.

Donald Trump: In response, Trump said he would bring both wars to an end if he became the president.

“I want the war to stop. Millions of people are being killed uselessly. We are in for $250 billion or more. Because you and Biden don’t ask Europe, which is a much bigger beneficiary,” he said.

He said he knows both Putin and Zelenskyy well, they respect him, and that he would get the war settled even before he became the president.

Trump said it’s in the best interest of the US to get the war finished and “just get it done, negotiate a deal”.