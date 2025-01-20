Beyoncé to Lady Gaga: Who sang national anthem at presidential inaugurations?

Washington, Jan 20 (AP) President-elect Donald Trump selected opera tenor Christopher Macchio to perform the national anthem at Monday's inauguration, at which Carrie Underwood will also perform “America the Beautiful". Here's a list of some singers at previous presidential inaugurations: John F Kennedy, 1961: Contralto Marian Anderson sang “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

Lyndon B Johnson, 1965: The United States Marine Band performed the national anthem.

Richard Nixon, 1969: The Mormon Tabernacle Choir accompanied by the United States Marine Band performed the national anthem.

Richard Nixon, 1973: Jazz great Ethel Ennis sang the national anthem.

Jimmy Carter, 1977: Cantor Isaac Goodfriend, a Holocaust survivor, accompanied by the US Marine Band sang the national anthem.

Ronald Reagan, 1981: Amateur singer Juanita Booker sang the national anthem.

Ronald Reagan, 1985: The United States Marine Band performed “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Opera singer Jessye Norman also performed.

George Bush, 1989: Staff Sergeant Alvy Powell of the US Army Band sang the national anthem.

Bill Clinton, 1993: Opera singer Marilyn Horne sang the national anthem.

Bill Clinton, 1997: Santita Jackson, the daughter of the Rev Jesse Jackson, and the Resurrection Choir sang the national anthem. Jessye Norman also performed.

George W Bush, 2001: Army Staff Sgt Alec T Maly sang the national anthem.

George W Bush, 2005: Air Force Tech Sgt Bradley Bennett sang the national anthem. Singers Susan Graham and Denyce Graves also performed.

Barack Obama, 2009: The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters sang the national anthem. Aretha Franklin also performed.

Barack Obama, 2013: Beyoncé performed the national anthem and later said she had lip-synced to a taped track. James Taylor also sang.

Donald Trump, 2017: Jackie Evancho sang the national anthem.

Joe Biden, 2021: Lady Gaga sang the national anthem. Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks also performed. AP

