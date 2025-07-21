US President Donald Trump shares AI video of Barack Obama's arrest

US President Donald Trump escalated his attack on Barack Obama on Monday (July 21) by posting an AI-generated video depicting the former President being arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the Oval Office.

This latest move comes just days after the Trump administration accused Obama of engaging in "high-level election fraud" during the 2016 presidential election.

AI arrest video

The video, shared by Trump on his Truth Social platform, begins with a clip of Obama saying, "especially the President is above the law." It then cuts to a montage of various Democratic leaders, including former US President Joe Biden, asserting, "No one is above the law."

The clip transitions into an AI-generated scene showing Obama being handcuffed by two FBI agents in the Oval Office — the very office he once occupied.

Trump is seen seated and smiling as the fictional “arrest” unfolds. The fake video ends with Obama standing inside jail, wearing the prison's orange jumpsuit.

Notably, Trump did not include any disclaimer indicating the video was fictional. This omission sparked criticism from many viewers, with some calling the act “deeply irresponsible”.

Gabbard’s accusation

This development follows remarks by US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who publicly accused Obama and several of his top administration officials of attempting to undermine Trump’s victory in the 2016 election.

Gabbard has accused Obama and senior US officials of a "treasonous conspiracy" intended to show that Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential election win was due to Russian interference.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Gabbard claimed that Obama’s senior national security team deliberately “manufactured” and politicised intelligence assessments to show that Trump's win was due to Russian interference.

Their goal was to usurp President Trump and subvert the will of the American people.No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The integrity of our democratic republic depends on it.We… pic.twitter.com/KJ7qrmMv0k — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 18, 2025

She argued that these actions were part of a coordinated attempt to discredit President Trump and “subvert the will of the American people.”

Gabbard has also called for Obama and the former senior national security officials to be prosecuted — a demand that has since been echoed by Trump.