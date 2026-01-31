Partial US government shutdown begins despite Senate funding deal

The US Federal government has entered a partial shutdown even after the Senate approved a last-minute funding deal. The lapse of funding commenced at midnight US eastern time (05:00 GMT) on Saturday (January 32) within hours after senators approved funding for most agencies till September.

However, only two weeks of funding were approved for the Department of Homeland Security, tasked with overseas immigration enforcement, instead of completely shutting down the crucial department, reported the BBC.

The report further stated that the bill now has to be approved by the House of Representatives, which is currently not in session and will convene again on Monday.

Trump’s deal with Democrats

US President Donald Trump managed to reach an agreement with the Democrats after they refused to approve more funding for immigration enforcement by the government in the wake of the deadly shooting of two US citizens by federal agents in Minneapolis.

The current partial shutdown comes 11 weeks after the earlier one that continued for 43 days and became the longest one in US history.

The shutdown is not expected to be prolonged or wide-ranging as the House of Representatives is scheduled to return to session on Monday.

What White House said

The White House has, however, instructed several federal agencies, including the departments of transportation, education and defence, to move ahead with shutdown preparations. In a memo to agencies, the White House said employees should report for their next scheduled duty to carry out “orderly shutdown activities,” adding, “It is our hope that this lapse will be short,” reported BBC.

President Donald Trump has urged Republicans, who hold a majority in the House, to support the funding agreement. Lawmakers are expected to use the two-week period during which the Department of Homeland Security remains funded to negotiate a broader deal.

Democrats have said they want any agreement to include changes to policies governing immigration enforcement agents.

‘Rein in ICE’

“We need to rein in ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and end the violence,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“That means ending roving patrols. It means requiring rules, oversight, and judicial warrants... Masks need to come off, cameras need to stay on, and officers need visible identification. No secret police,” he added.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have criticised the tactics used by immigration agents following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis last weekend. Pretti, an intensive care nurse, was shot by a US Border Patrol agent during an altercation in which several agents attempted to restrain him.

On Friday, the Justice Department launched a civil rights investigation into the shooting.