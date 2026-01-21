US’ JD and Usha Vance say they are expecting their fourth child in July

New York/Washington, Jan 21 (PTI) US Vice President J D Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance are expecting their fourth child, a boy, in late July.

“We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy. Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July,” a joint statement from the couple said.

"During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children,” it said.

The White House congratulated the Vances, saying in a post on X, “The most pro-family administration in history! CONGRATULATIONS!” Usha, 40, and Vance, 41, who met while attending Yale Law School, have three kids – Ewan, 8, Vivek, 5, and Mirabel, 4.

Vance undertook his first official visit to India in April last year and was accompanied by Usha and their three children.

The Vances were in India from April 21-24 and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi before travelling to Jaipur and Agra.

Usha is a litigator and has also clerked for Chief Justice John G Roberts of the US Supreme Court and Judge Brett Kavanaugh, then of the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. She also has a bachelor’s degree from Yale University and a master’s from the University of Cambridge, where she was a Gates Cambridge Scholar.

Her parents, Krish Chilukuri and Lakshmi Chilukuri, emigrated from India to the US in the late 1970s.

Krish Chilukuri is a lecturer in the College of Engineering, Department of Aerospace, San Diego State University, according to the university website.

Lakshmi Chilukuri is a teaching professor at the Department of Molecular Biology and Provost, Sixth College at the University of California, San Diego.

The news of the Republican vice president's growing family comes as he has spent years passionately advocating for Americans to have more children.

Vance repeatedly expressed alarm about declining birth rates as he launched his political career in 2021 with a bid for the US Senate in Ohio. As vice president, he has continued on that mission, saying in a 2025 March for Life speech, “I want more babies in the United States of America.” PTI

